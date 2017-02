Optimize Product Features and Prices with Conjoint.ly

Induce product features that customers value and easily decide pricing for new products with Conjoint.ly online service. Run a discrete choice experimentation based on your choice of conjoint analysis.

End

-- Nowadays, it is not easy to survive in a competitive business world. Moreover, many industries are becoming saturated with huge amounts of brands. In order to keep up or stay ahead of the competition, brands always need to innovate.Conjoint.ly is a service that provides businesses with the ability to conduct or create designs online. You can run discrete choice experimentation based on conjoint analysis and identify the product features most valued by the customers. Moreover, you can decide the optimal pricing for the new products as well. Later, you can discretely transfer your results to PowerPoint or excel.The tool has been developed after years of experience and market research to provide businesses with a convenient platform. The tool is available free of cost. It embodies state of the art of market research, including Hierarchical Bayesian approach to segmentation and market share simulation, alternative-specific and generic designs for FMCG, telecommunications, and other industries. It is a trusted tool used by market research professionals and managers.For reliable market research techniques, Conjoint.Online's tool has multiple features to offer. Compared to other software, this is a low-cost alternative.For more information visit http://conjoint.online