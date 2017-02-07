News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Optimize Product Features and Prices with Conjoint.ly
Induce product features that customers value and easily decide pricing for new products with Conjoint.ly online service. Run a discrete choice experimentation based on your choice of conjoint analysis.
Conjoint.ly is a service that provides businesses with the ability to conduct or create designs online. You can run discrete choice experimentation based on conjoint analysis and identify the product features most valued by the customers. Moreover, you can decide the optimal pricing for the new products as well. Later, you can discretely transfer your results to PowerPoint or excel.
The tool has been developed after years of experience and market research to provide businesses with a convenient platform. The tool is available free of cost. It embodies state of the art of market research, including Hierarchical Bayesian approach to segmentation and market share simulation, alternative-
For reliable market research techniques, Conjoint.Online's tool has multiple features to offer. Compared to other software, this is a low-cost alternative.
For more information visit http://conjoint.online
Contact
Conjoint.Online
***@conjoint.ly
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse