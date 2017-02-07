News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Celenic Earth Publications set to release a set of debut anthologies
Cape Town Writers Short Stories
A group of talented writers, that stem from the annual National Novel Writing Month competition, will be penning their short stories together to represent the best of the southern coast of South Africa. Hosted by Shaun M Jooste, author of Silent Hill: Betrayal, the thirteen authors will publish their works in one volume, yet to be titled. They had indicated that this will be the first of many anthologies to be published this year.
Horror Anthology
Following the success of Silent Hill: Betrayal, Celenic Earth Publications has started scouting for horror talent around the world. The debut Horror Anthology, tentatively named 'Cea through the Dark', is set to be published in March / April 2017. So far four horror writers have joined in from Florida, Texas, U.K. and South Africa.
For further updates on these anthologies and more to come, remember to visit Celenic Earth's blog at https://celenicearth.wordpress.com.
Contact
Celenic Earth Publications
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse