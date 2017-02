Celenic Earth Publications set to release a set of debut anthologies

Celenic Earth Anthologies

-- Celenic Earth Publications hereby announces it intention to start sets of Anthologies, which it envisions publishing in March / April 2017. The details of the anthologies are as follows:A group of talented writers, that stem from the annual National Novel Writing Month competition, will be penning their short stories together to represent the best of the southern coast of South Africa. Hosted by Shaun M Jooste, author of Silent Hill: Betrayal, the thirteen authors will publish their works in one volume, yet to be titled. They had indicated that this will be the first of many anthologies to be published this year.Following the success of Silent Hill: Betrayal, Celenic Earth Publications has started scouting for horror talent around the world. The debut Horror Anthology, tentatively named 'Cea through the Dark', is set to be published in March / April 2017. So far four horror writers have joined in from Florida, Texas, U.K. and South Africa.For further updates on these anthologies and more to come, remember to visit Celenic Earth's blog at https://celenicearth.wordpress.com