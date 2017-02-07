

Indie Pop Duo Astro Lasso Hits the Road with "Mentoring through Music Experience" Band Joins Forces with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America on National Tour 1 2 BBBSA_ Logo_ Purple_ Vertical Astro Lasso TAMPA, Fla. - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog --



Astro Lasso hits the road on a 25+ city



"Music has made a real impact on our lives," said Jordan Davis. "Since Tristan and I were kids we were making memories while making music – I can't imagine life without it."



"We love the work of Big Brothers Big Sisters," said Tristan Martin. "Kids today face so many challenges – a Big Brother or Sister at a time when a young person is confronted with adversity could be a life-changing experience."



"Jordan and Tristan are great role models for our Bigs and Littles alike," said Pam Iorio, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "Their passion for music is contagious and their generosity is appreciated. 'The Mentoring through Music Experience' is a great opportunity for Bigs and Littles to bond and build relationships that will make a positive impact."



Martin and Davis hope to expand their partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters over time, including inviting other musicians to join them in supporting the organization.



About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America



Big Brothers Big Sisters provides children facing adversity with strong, enduring, professionally supported one-to-one mentoring relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. Big Brothers Big Sisters ensures that the children in its program achieve measurable outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and better relationships. This mission has been the cornerstone of the organization's 113-year history. With over 300 affiliates across the country, Big Brothers Big Sisters has served more than 2 million children ("Littles") in the past 10 years. Learn more at



Lauren Klinger

BBBSA

Communications Coordinator

Lauren.Klinger@ bbbsa.org



Media Contact

Hill Impact

astrolasso@hillimpact.com



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12619511/1

https://www.prlog.org/ 12619511/2 Hill Impact End -- Astro Lasso is pleased to announce the "Mentoring through Music" experience with its partner Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. The band's founders, Jordan Davis and Tristan Martin, along with manager Frankie Muniz (Malcom on "Malcom in the Middle"), believe in the power of music and what it can bring to the mentoring experience. Whether it's taking in a local show, playing air guitar, taking music lessons, or singing karaoke, music can bring mentors ("Bigs") and their Little Brothers and Sisters together in a fun and healthy way.Astro Lasso hits the road on a 25+ city national tour opening for We the Kings starting in Nashville, Tennessee on Feb. 17. On stops across the country, the band will provide music-related experiences coordinated with local Big Brothers Big Sisters affiliates, including personal appearances, acoustic performances, and concert meet-and-greets."Music has made a real impact on our lives," said Jordan Davis. "Since Tristan and I were kids we were making memories while making music – I can't imagine life without it.""We love the work of Big Brothers Big Sisters," said Tristan Martin. "Kids today face so many challenges – a Big Brother or Sister at a time when a young person is confronted with adversity could be a life-changing experience.""Jordan and Tristan are great role models for our Bigs and Littles alike," said Pam Iorio, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "Their passion for music is contagious and their generosity is appreciated. 'The Mentoring through Music Experience' is a great opportunity for Bigs and Littles to bond and build relationships that will make a positive impact."Martin and Davis hope to expand their partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters over time, including inviting other musicians to join them in supporting the organization.Big Brothers Big Sisters provides children facing adversity with strong, enduring, professionally supported one-to-one mentoring relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. Big Brothers Big Sisters ensures that the children in its program achieve measurable outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and better relationships. This mission has been the cornerstone of the organization's 113-year history. With over 300 affiliates across the country, Big Brothers Big Sisters has served more than 2 million children ("Littles") in the past 10 years. Learn more at www.bbbs.org Lauren KlingerBBBSACommunications CoordinatorLauren.Klinger@bbbsa.org Source : BBBSA and Astro Lasso Email : ***@hillimpact.com Posted By : ***@hillimpact.com Tags : Mentoring , Mentoringthroughmusic , Music , Tourdates , Big Brothers Big Sisters Industry : Education , Music , Non-profit Location : Tampa - Florida - United States Subject : Partnerships Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

