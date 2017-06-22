Country(s)
"Bigs in Blue" Launches in San Diego to Build Bridges Between Officers & Youth
"Our officers get so much out of spending time in the community getting to know the people they so proudly serve," said Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman. "I have seen the positive impact our officers have when they become Bigs, and Bigs in Blue will make it possible for more of our officers to be able to give back to our community."
Bigs in Blue is the first national campaign of its kind, supplementing the efforts of law enforcement officers mentoring youth in communities across the country. SDPD officers will have the opportunity to make a difference in the life of a child by volunteering their time, at least twice a month for a year or more. Bigs in Blue matches will also have special activities available, such as surfing clinics, fishing derbies, and other enrichment activities, thanks to BBBS of SDC and STAR/PAL, a nonprofit partnering with BBBS of SDC to provide enrichment activities for underserved youth, led by law enforcement officers.
"We know that mentoring helps children overcome obstacles and reach their potential, and we believe it can play a role in building understanding and bridging divides throughout our community," said S. Wayne Kay, CEO of BBBS of SDC. "Our goal is to match at least 25 officers with under-served youth in one-to-one mentoring relationships in the first year of the program."
Local supporters Wells Fargo Bank and ESET, along with grant funding from Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, provided financial support which cover the initial costs of volunteer recruitment efforts and training; the process of matching mentees ("Littles") with mentors ("Bigs"); and ongoing professional support for volunteers, children, and their families.
"For more than 100 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been fostering friendships that bring communities closer together," said Big Brothers Big Sisters President and CEO Pam Iorio. "Bigs in Blue makes it possible for positive outcomes for the children, the officers, and communities."
In collaboration with community officials and local law enforcement departments, Big Brothers Big Sisters affiliates are starting Bigs in Blue programs in cities across the United States, including Austin; Chicago; Dallas; Houston; Los Angeles; Louisville; New York City; Omaha; Orlando; Philadelphia;
