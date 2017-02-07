News By Tag
Samsung launches Galaxy C9 Pro
- A feature Powerhouse with 6GB RAM, 16MP Front and Back Camera, 6" FHD sAMOLED Display
January 17, 2017, City – Samsung India today announced the launch of its all new smartphone powerhouse, the Galaxy C9 Pro. The all metal unibody smartphone is loaded with powerful features and is designed for consumers who demand more from their smartphone.
The Galaxy C9 Pro is a feature powerhouse with a super screen, super memory and super camera offering consumers an immersive viewing, the best multimedia and camera experience.
"India is one of the fastest growing smartphone markets. Consumer trends indicate that more users prefer larger screen smartphones. Further, the needs of Indian users, who are now moving to their 2nd or 3rd smartphone, have evolved and they are demanding more from their smartphones. With the introduction of the Galaxy C9 Pro, we continue our commitment to offer our customers the very best of features and technology", said Mr. Manu Sharma, Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India. "The Galaxy C9 Pro will enhance and give users the best multimedia experience with its 6" Full HD sAMOLED display while delivering a powerhouse performance thanks to its advanced processor, 6GB RAM, huge battery power and storage. And to top it all, the superb 16MP front and rear camera with f1.9 lens will help users capture brilliant photos even in low light conditions. " he further added.
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro gives its consumers a complete offering with its revolutionary features.
UNMATCHED PERFORMANCE
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro is the first Samsung with powerful 6GB RAM which offers a seam-less multi-tasking experience. In addition, it also comes with an inbuilt memory of 64GB which is expandable upto 256GB. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro also hosts a 64-bit Octa Core Processor. Truly a performance powerhouse, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro enables consumers to seamlessly enjoy multimedia, gaming and apps.
CAPTURING LIFE MOMENTS
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro sports enhanced 16MP front and rear cameras both with super wide F1.9 aperture which allow users to take clear images even in low light conditions. The high-resolution front camera offers an upgraded selfie experience while the 16MP rear camera comes with Dual LED Flash for super-clear and enhanced images.
LARGE IMMERSIVE DISPLAY
The smartphone provides an enhanced viewing experience with its 6.0" Full HD sAMOLED screen. The large immersive screen is also complemented with a dual speaker in the phone that makes it a perfect choice for users with high multimedia consumptions.
DESIGNED TO IMPRESS
Galaxy C9 Pro has been designed with perfection. It has a full metal unibody design and with 6.9mm thickness, the handset has a comfortable one-handed grip. It is light weight and weighs only 188gms which is very impressive for a large 6.0" phone.
LONG LASTING BATTERY
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro comes with a long lasting 4,000 mAh battery along with fast charging technology, to enable avid gamers and multi-media users to do more. The device supports USB Type-C that offers a faster data transfer. To give flexibility to its consumers, Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro has two Sim card slots and a separate additional MicroSD card slot.
MAKE FOR INDIA
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro supports the suite of Make For India features like S Secure, S Power Planning, Ultra Data Saving (UDS) and My Galaxy, which complement the best in class hardware and differentiate the device from all others.
Availability and Suggested Retail Price
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro will be available in 2 beautiful colors - Black and Gold. The device will be available across all retail channels in the latter half of February 2017 at a price of INR 36,900.
Interested customer can pre-book the device through select stores and online channels from January 27, 2017 and avail the Pre-booking offer of One Time Screen Replacement for a period of 12 months.
Click here to know more: http://www.samsung.com/
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, cameras, digital appliances, medical equipment, network systems, and semiconductor and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com/in
Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Specifications:
Display 6" FHD (1080x1920) sAMOLED
Chipset Qualcomm |MSM8976SG
Octa 1.95 GHz + 1.4 GHz
Bearer 2G 850/900/1800
3G B1(2100),B2(
LTE B1(2100),B3(
Memory 6GB (RAM) + 64GB (eMMC)
microSD up to 256GB
Camera 16MP with Dual LED Flash + 16MP (F/1.9 + F/1.9)
Connectors USB Type-C, 3.5mm Earjack
Sensors Accelerometer, Proximity, Geomagnetic, light, Finger scanner, LED Indicator, Gyro sensor
Wireless Connectivity BT 4.2, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n /ac 2.4GHz/5.0GHz
Wi-Fi Direct
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidu, Support FLP
Dimension, Weight 162.9 x 80.7 x 6.9t，188g
Battery capacity 4,000mAh
OS/Upgrade Android M(6.0)
NFC Yes
PC Sync Smart Switch (PC version)
Radio FM Radio
Video Recording:
Playback: UHD 4K (3840 x 2160) @30fps
Others 2+1 Slot, AFC 2.0, USB Type C
Dual Speaker (Using RCV as SPK)
Media Contact
Antara Chatterjee
9289000331
***@adlift.com
