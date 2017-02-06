 
Industry News





February 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
1211109876


Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning Helps You Take On An Inconsistent South Florida Winter

 
JUPITER, Fla. - Feb. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Have you given up on trying to predict South Florida's weather patterns? Temperatures continue to be all over the place, even within 24 hour time periods. In the middle of this coming week, highs are expected to reach the upper-80s, and then fall into the mid-50s the next night. With such an incredible range becoming commonplace, you'll want to make sure your air conditioning and heating systems are ready to combat things. Without them, you will be in for some uncomfortably hot afternoons, and some chilly evenings.

Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning is proud to serve South Florida's HVAC needs. They take pride in being the area's go-to resource, and they have even been named Small Contractor of the Year by the Air Conditioning Contractors of America. Regardless of your issue, they know how important your family's comfort is, and they will work tirelessly until your unit is in tip top shape.

Before you really need your system up and running, make sure you take care of any issues. Contact Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning, today, and set up your appointment.

For more information visit http://www.ewingair.com or call 561-768-5997.
Source:Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning
Email:***@squaredmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Air Conditioning, HVAC, South Florida
Industry:Home
Location:Jupiter - Florida - United States
