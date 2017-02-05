News By Tag
Free PDF Versions of Many Volumes in BDK English Translation Series
Boon to Scholars and Students of Buddhism around the World - Access to Selected Sutras in Mahayana Canon
Current and Reformatted. The dBET (digital BDK English Tripiṭaka)
We encourage scholars and other interested readers to consult and share the most current versions of our volumes in the dBET PDF versions that may be downloaded from the BDK America website at no charge. The most current versions of dBET PDFs can be distinguished from earlier versions by a copyright date of 2016 or later (given on the title page).
Free for Scholars and Students. The dBET PDFs are freely distributable to other scholars or students (and others) under the Creative Commons license, as specifically identified on each PDF. Commercial use or modification of these documents are not permitted and proper attribution for the use of any or all of the text in other publications is required. BDK America will consider requests from Buddhist communities or scholars to allow modifications or commentary on a case-by-case basis.
As dBET PDFs of additional volumes become available we will announce each new entry on our website. Interested parties who wish to be notified about more updates are asked to subscribe to BDK America Bulletin (by clicking Suscribe on the BDK America website menu).
The following volumes of BDK English Tripiṭaka Series in digital format (dBET) are now available:
Apocryphal Scriptures (Taishō 389, 685, 784, 842, 2887)
The Baizhang Zen Monastic Regulations (Taishō 2025)
Buddhacarita:
Expository Commentary on the Vimalakīrti Sutra (Taishō 2186)
The Great Tang Dynasty Record of the Western Regions (Taishō 2087)
The Interpretation of the Buddha Land (Taishō 1530)
The Lotus Sutra, Revised Second Edition (Taishō 262)
The Madhyama Āgama (Middle-Length Discourses), Volume I (Taishō 26)
The Nirvana Sutra, Volume 1 (Taishō 374)
The Platform Sutra of the Sixth Patriarch (Taishō 2008)
The Pratyutpanna Samādhi Sutra/The Śūraṅgama Samādhi Sutra (Taishō 418, 642)
Prince Shōtoku's Commentary on the Śrīmālā Sutra (Taishō 2185)
Shōbōgenzō:
The Sutra of Queen Śrīmālā of the Lion's Roar/The Vimalakīrti Sutra (Taishō 353, 475)
The Sutra on the Concentration of Sitting Meditation (Taishō 614)
Tannishō: Passages Deploring Deviations of Faith/Rennyo Shōnin Ofumi: The Letters of Rennyo (Taishō 2661, 2668)
The Three Pure Land Sutras, Revised Second Edition (Taishō 360, 365, 366)
Tiantai Lotus Texts (Taishō 276, 277, 1519, 1931)
The Vairocanābhisaṃ
http://www.bdkamerica.org/
About BDK America
BDK America partners with Bukkyō Dendō Kyōkai (BDK) in Tokyo Japan. The Japanese name of the nonprofit organization means "The Society to Promote Buddhism." Through global offices, the Society works to improve Buddhist understanding around the world.
BDK America assists BDK Japan with both scholarly support for Buddhist Studies and in publishing and distributing Buddhist materials in English, including The Teaching of Buddha and The BDK English Tripitaka Series.
