February 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
111098765

Free PDF Versions of Many Volumes in BDK English Translation Series

Boon to Scholars and Students of Buddhism around the World - Access to Selected Sutras in Mahayana Canon
 
 
MORAGA, Calif. - Feb. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- With the encouragement and support of Bukkyō Dendō Kyōkai in Japan, BDK America resumes hosting downloadable digital versions (PDF) of  published volumes of the BDK English Tripiṭaka Series. The initial list of 22 titles available in PDF is given below, and more titles will be added as they become available.

Current and Reformatted. The dBET (digital BDK English Tripiṭaka) PDF versions of the BDK English Tripiṭaka Series volumes have been reformatted to reflect current style and minor typographical corrections and are in most cases identical to the print volumes for volumes published after 2013. dBET PDFs of older volumes include font and formatting changes that affected pagination, and in these cases they will not be a direct facsimile of the original print volume.

We encourage scholars and other interested readers to consult and share the most current versions of our volumes in the dBET PDF versions that may be downloaded from the BDK America website at no charge. The most current versions of dBET PDFs can be distinguished from earlier versions by a copyright date of 2016 or later (given on the title page).

Free for Scholars and Students. The dBET PDFs are freely distributable to other scholars or students (and others) under the Creative Commons license, as specifically identified on each PDF. Commercial use or modification of these documents are not permitted and proper attribution for the use of any or all of the text in other publications is required. BDK America will consider requests from Buddhist communities or scholars to allow modifications or commentary on a case-by-case basis.

As dBET PDFs of additional volumes become available we will announce each new entry on our website. Interested parties who wish to be notified about more updates are asked to subscribe to BDK America Bulletin (by clicking Suscribe on the BDK America website menu).

The following volumes of BDK English Tripiṭaka Series in digital format (dBET) are now available:

Apocryphal Scriptures (Taishō 389, 685, 784, 842, 2887)
The Baizhang Zen Monastic Regulations (Taishō 2025)
Buddhacarita: In Praise of Buddha's Acts (Taishō 192)
Expository Commentary on the Vimalakīrti Sutra (Taishō 2186)
The Great Tang Dynasty Record of the Western Regions (Taishō 2087)
The Interpretation of the Buddha Land (Taishō 1530)
The Lotus Sutra, Revised Second Edition (Taishō 262)
The Madhyama Āgama (Middle-Length Discourses), Volume I (Taishō 26)
The Nirvana Sutra, Volume 1 (Taishō 374)
The Platform Sutra of the Sixth Patriarch (Taishō 2008)
The Pratyutpanna Samādhi Sutra/The Śūraṅgama Samādhi Sutra (Taishō 418, 642)
Prince Shōtoku's Commentary on the Śrīmālā Sutra (Taishō 2185)
Shōbōgenzō: The True Dharma-eye Treasury, Volumes I–IV (Taishō 2582)
The Sutra of Queen Śrīmālā of the Lion's Roar/The Vimalakīrti Sutra (Taishō 353, 475)
The Sutra on the Concentration of Sitting Meditation (Taishō 614)
Tannishō: Passages Deploring Deviations of Faith/Rennyo Shōnin Ofumi: The Letters of Rennyo (Taishō 2661, 2668)
The Three Pure Land Sutras, Revised Second Edition (Taishō 360, 365, 366)
Tiantai Lotus Texts (Taishō 276, 277, 1519, 1931)
The Vairocanābhisaṃbodhi Sutra (Taishō 848)

Important Link to Learn More

Visit us at http://www.bdkamerica.org/bdk-tripitaka-digital-downloads

About BDK America

BDK America partners with Bukkyō Dendō Kyōkai (BDK) in Tokyo Japan. The Japanese name of the nonprofit organization means "The Society to Promote Buddhism." Through global offices, the Society works to improve Buddhist understanding around the world.

BDK America assists BDK Japan with both scholarly support for Buddhist Studies and in publishing and distributing Buddhist materials in English, including The Teaching of Buddha and The BDK English Tripitaka Series.

Contact
Bill Teague
***@bdkamerica.org
Source:BDK America
Email:***@bdkamerica.org Email Verified
