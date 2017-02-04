News By Tag
2nd Annual CSEBA 5k Fundraiser Benefits School Districts - Rescheduled for April 2nd
California Schools Employee Benefits Association Plans to Donate a Record Amount of Proceeds to Member School Districts for Health & Wellness Grants
One such event is the upcoming 2nd Annual CSEBA 5k originally scheduled for Jan. 22. Due to several rainstorms, the event was postponed and will now take place on Sunday, April 2 at the Chaffey College Campus in Rancho Cucamonga. Thanks to extra planning and registration time, the CSEBA 5k is expected to be bigger and better than ever! The run begins on the east end of Grigsby Field and proceeds to the winding campus roads, keeping runners off main streets and on the safety of the college grounds. Designed for all skill levels, the course has a few inclines and curves, but is mainly a flat easy course. Participants finish the ending half-mile walking or running back into the stadium grounds where a live DJ motivates everyone to cross the finish line. The event includes a finisher's tee shirt and a custom medal to commemorate the event.
Race day registration and packet pick up is from 7:30 am to 8:30 am. Early registration is encouraged to ensure a spot. For all the pertinent details and to sign-up online, go to the 5k registration page (http://www.active.com/
Categories for participants range from individuals to groups who want to run, walk or even dance across the finish line, all to benefit local school districts while having a healthy, good time. According to Ellen Alcala, CSEBA Employee Benefits Manager, "We look forward to donating a record amount of proceeds from the CSEBA 5k to our school districts. Funds will be returned to them in the form of grants to use for health and wellness." For those who can't be there in person at Chaffey College on April 2nd, they can register as a Virtual Participant. Simply use a smartphone app confirming completion of a distance of 3.1 miles and snap a selfie. Those can be emailed along with a mailing address to cjones@csjpa.org. CSEBA will send out a medal and tee-shirt as soon as the event is over.
Through programs such as the 5k Run, Golf Tournaments and other events, CSEBA is getting closer to its own goals of inspiring lifelong well-being and promoting healthy living all while giving back to member school districts. To learn more, visit www.csebajpa.org
5k Event Details and Schedule: 5k registration page
Race day registration and packet pick up - Sunday, April 2 - 7:30 am to 8:30 am
The Kid's Race starts at 8:30 am with one lap around the track
CSEBA 5k Walk/Run Starts at 9:00 am
Visit the vendors from 7:30 am to 11:30 am
No cost parking available on the Chaffey College Campus - Enter on College Drive then proceed to Parking Lot 18 off Chaffey Way
About CSEBA: California Schools Employee Benefits Association is a CAJPA (California Association of Joint Powers Authorities)
For more information call: (909) 763-4900, or visit www.csebajpa.org
Dave Gyurina/Dan Hoover - Estey-Hoover
(949) 756-8501
***@estey-hoover.com
