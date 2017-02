2nd Annual CSEBA 5k Fundraiser Benefits School Districts - Rescheduled for April 2nd

California Schools Employee Benefits Association Plans to Donate a Record Amount of Proceeds to Member School Districts for Health & Wellness Grants

-- CSEBA has an ambitious plan - to help inspire their members and the public to achieve lifelong health and wellness while helping schools raise needed funds. CSEBA, a not-for-profit schools insurance and benefits pool, aims to provide people employed by school districts as well as the general public with the right tools to live an active and healthy life while benefitting public school programs through a series of local events.One such event is the upcoming 2nd Annual CSEBA 5k originally scheduled for Jan. 22. Due to several rainstorms, the event was postponed and will now take place on Sunday, April 2 at the Chaffey College Campus in Rancho Cucamonga. Thanks to extra planning and registration time, the CSEBA 5k is expected to be bigger and better than ever! The run begins on the east end of Grigsby Field and proceeds to the winding campus roads, keeping runners off main streets and on the safety of the college grounds. Designed for all skill levels, the course has a few inclines and curves, but is mainly a flat easy course. Participants finish the ending half-mile walking or running back into the stadium grounds where a live DJ motivates everyone to cross the finish line. The event includes a finisher's tee shirt and a custom medal to commemorate the event.Race day registration and packet pick up is from 7:30 am to 8:30 am. Early registration is encouraged to ensure a spot. For all the pertinent details and to sign-up online, go to the 5k registration page ( http://www.active.com/ rancho-cucamonga- ca/running/distanc... ).Categories for participants range from individuals to groups who want to run, walk or even dance across the finish line, all to benefit local school districts while having a healthy, good time. According to Ellen Alcala, CSEBA Employee Benefits Manager, "We look forward to donating a record amount of proceeds from the CSEBA 5k to our school districts. Funds will be returned to them in the form of grants to use for health and wellness." For those who can't be there in person at Chaffey College on April 2nd, they can register as a Virtual Participant. Simply use a smartphone app confirming completion of a distance of 3.1 miles and snap a selfie. Those can be emailed along with a mailing address to cjones@csjpa.org . CSEBA will send out a medal and tee-shirt as soon as the event is over.Through programs such as the 5k Run, Golf Tournaments and other events, CSEBA is getting closer to its own goals of inspiring lifelong well-being and promoting healthy living all while giving back to member school districts. To learn more, visit www.csebajpa.orgRace day registration and packet pick up - Sunday, April 2 - 7:30 am to 8:30 amThe Kid's Race starts at 8:30 am with one lap around the trackCSEBA 5k Walk/Run Starts at 9:00 amVisit the vendors from 7:30 am to 11:30 amNo cost parking available on the Chaffey College Campus - Enter on College Drive then proceed to Parking Lot 18 off Chaffey WayAbout CSEBA: California Schools Employee Benefits Association is a CAJPA (California Association of Joint Powers Authorities)accredited not-for-profit schools insurance risk pool that focuses on meeting the needs of member districts by maintaining stable rates, innovative products, programs and services. CSEBA has over twenty-eight years of service working with the educational public sector and part of the top five largest school run joint powers authorities in California. Currently there are 45 Districts in the CSEBA JPA spread among 5 counties throughout Southern California. An executive committee and Board of Directors ensures that the needs of all members; certificated, classified, confidential and management voices are heard.For more information call: (909) 763-4900, or visit www.csebajpa.org