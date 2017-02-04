News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces Sporting San Fernando as Expansion Team
New Pro Development Team Looks to Capitalize on Soccer-Mad San Fernando, Calif.
Sporting San Fernando will play in the UPSL's Western Conference beginning with the 2017 Spring Season.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "We're very excited to have Sporting San Fernando as part of the Western Conference. Jon Meyers is a tremendous leader and owner, bringing a lot to the table with his coaching and playing experience. Jon has coached in the UPSL over the years so he knows what kind of squad it takes to be successful and thus Sporting San Fernando will be a competitive team to contend with on a weekly basis. Sporting's vision with community outreach is solid. We look forward to a long-term relationship with Sporting."
Sporting San Fernando is owned and operated by Jon Meyers, 37, a former collegiate and Pro Development soccer player with a career stretching from Tennessee to Michigan to Southern California.
Sporting San Fernando General Manager and Head Coach Jon Meyers said, "I really like that the UPSL has made the change to a Promotion/Relegation Model, aligning itself with the majority of the rest of the soccer world. I believe that the UPSL has the opportunity to represent the best of Pro Development because it's the best league in California, and what the UPSL has done is made itself extremely competitive by providing ample opportunities to develop players that want to play at a higher level."
Born in Tennessee, Meyers matriculated to Lindsey Wilson College (NAIA) in Columbia, Kent., out of high school, playing there before transferring to Charleston (S.C.) Southern University (NCAA) to complete his collegiate career.
Meyers followed stints in several Pro Development leagues with a stay as an Assistant Coach for the Men's and Women's soccer team at Cumberland University (NAIA) in Lebanon, Tenn., and now is in his second season as the Boys Varsity Coach and Boys Soccer Program Director at West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade High School.
Sporting San Fernando will hold the second of two tryouts tonight, Feb. 10, at Chaminade HS. The team will play games at Chaminade HS and Canoga Park HS.
About Sporting San Fernando
Sporting San Fernando is an American Soccer club based in West Hills, Calif., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Sporting San Fernando will compete in the UPSL's Western Conference.
Contact:
Jon Meyers
Email: jonnymeyers@
(847) 650-7705
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado and New York. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
