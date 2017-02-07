News By Tag
Deer Jet Medical Partners with GlobalMed to Advance Access to Quality Healthcare in China
GlobalMed has added Deer Jet Medical Co., Ltd., as its exclusive distributor for its hardware, software and cloud products in the Greater China Region.
Backed by its shareholders including a Global Fortune 500 company, Hainan Air Group (HNA), and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange-listed Golden Meditech Holdings Limited, Deer Jet Medical has been serving large and medium-sized Chinese enterprises worldwide by providing on-site clinic solutions, global air ambulance service and customized insurance solutions. It is considered a preferred choice for travel medicine and security solutions for millions of outbound Chinese travelers every year.
"Our connected health platform will help advance access to healthcare throughout Asia," said Joel E. Barthelemy, GlobalMed's CEO and Founder. "Our experience in design, deployment, and support for what was the largest telemedicine installation in history with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs demonstrates the scalability of GlobalMed systems. Our mission has not changed: quality care for all through connected care. And we see our partner, Deer Jet Medical, helping to make this happen in Asia."
According to official statistics, Chinese hospitals nationwide recorded 7.7 billion patient visits in 2015. "Even if only a small portion of these patient visits are handled via telemedicine, this may translate into an immense market opportunity that could easily dwarf the size of the potential telemedicine market in North America or the Europe Union," said Lu.
The agreement opens the Chinese market for GlobalMed's full line of telemedicine hardware and software products for the benefit of China's 1.4 billion people, representing 19% of the world population. China's Ministry of Health of the State Council oversees health services and has embarked on a program to provide universal healthcare access and treatment for the entire nation by 2020, called "Healthy China 2020."
Due to almost three decades of economic growth, China has seen strong demand for better healthcare infrastructures and services nationwide. Many areas, especially those in remote and rural locations, face severe shortages of well-trained healthcare professionals and hospital infrastructures. China's government has given a priority to develop and promote telemedicine programs as part of the country's efforts to overhaul the laggard healthcare sectors that have remained under-invested for years.
"An effective telemedicine program would help ease the disparity between the quality of healthcare in rural and urban areas of China," said Barthelemy.
<a href="en.deerjet.com">Deer Jet Medical Co., Ltd.</a>
DJM's shareholders include Asia's largest business jet operator, Deer Jet Co., Ltd. under HNA Group, and Golden Meditech Holdings Limited, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. It is also the sister company of China SOS International Limited established in Hong Kong. Deer Jet Medical is committed to becoming the most preferred and respected choice of travel health and security solutions in the Greater China Region.
GlobalMed's mission is to transform healthcare globally though quality, timely care for all. < href="www.globalmed.com">GlobalMed</a> is recognized as the leading provider of integrated telemedicine solutions serving top medical institutions, corporations, the military and government organizations worldwide. GlobalMed was founded in January 2002, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA where products are designed, manufactured and assembled. Visit GlobalMed's Booth #4475 at HIMSS 2017 in Orlando.
