Cheap used paperback books for sale

-- On Dec. 3, the 48-year-old Goodrich resident opened her first business, Cottage Used Books, at 7285 S. State Road, behind Yellow Dog Marketplace."It's always been a dream to open a used book store," said Mulholland, who is married to Greg and is the mother of three children, Emma, Jenna, and Connor. "I'm an avid reader— I love mysteries and thrillers. I could pick up any book and like it, but I feel like there is something for everyone out there."Mulholland currently offers about 2,500 titles, most found at estate sales, garage sales, and library sales over the last several months. They line shelves built especially for the 500-square foot shop named for the family's favorite place to escape and read, their cottage in Crystal, Mich. The books span all genres— the mysteries and thrillers she favors, as well as contemporary fiction, classics, romance, sci-fi, historical, westerns, biographies, and more non-fiction. Authors including Tom Clancy, James Patterson, Patricia Cornwell, Lee Child, W.E.B. Griffin, David Baldacci, Jeffrey Deaver, and Jodi Picoult are well-represented. Paperbacks are 50 percent off retail, while hardcovers are $5. Audio books and children's books are also available for 50 percent off.She hopes to build the collection to more than 10,000 books and encourages customers to bring in their gently used books to earn 25 percent off purchases.Mulholland is excited to offer a book store in this area and notes the next closest book store is the Barnes & Noble at Genesee Valley Mall. She also is happy to offer a store where books can still be browsed amidst an era of e-readers."I did research on e-book readers,which is more of a fad," she said. "The numbers went up when they came out, but now has leveled off. People who like paper books will always read off those."She is also hosting a local author for book signings and is starting two book clubs in February."Come check out our selection," said Mulholland. "It's fun to browse. You can come in and sit and read the first chapter. There's a book for everybody."Cottage Used Books, 7285 S. State Road, Goodrich, MI 48438is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays. Details: 810-347-4240 or kathy@cottageusedbooks.com.