 
News By Tag
* Adelphi
* Cesar Alvarez
* Jonathan Larson
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Garden City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
10987654


Larson Legacy Concert: César Alvarez at Adelphi University on February 19 at 3:00 p.m

A workshop production of the new musical NOISE by César Alvarez
 
 
César Alvarez
César Alvarez
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Adelphi
Cesar Alvarez
Jonathan Larson

Industry:
Music

Location:
Garden City - New York - US

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. - Feb. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The latest Larson Legacy Concert at the Adelphi University Performing Arts Center (AUPAC) is an exciting workshop production of César Alvarez's new musical, NOISE. The concert will take place on Sunday, February 19 at 3:00 p.m. in the Olmsted Theatre in the AUPAC, 1 South Ave, Garden City, New York.

NOISE, a new musical, is inspired by a strange little piece of critical theory (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Noise:_The_Political_Economy_of_Music), which proposes that music, as the organization of noise, was the earliest expression of civilization. And if music precedes all forms of political economy, it follows that we should be able to make a musical which designs a new and better society. While NOISE may not succeed in generating an entirely new society, it does offer some radical kindness in the package of an absurd little musical.

NOISE was commissioned and given a workshop production by Playwrights Horizons Theater School at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.

Show Credits

Book Music and Lyrics by César Alvarez

Director: Andrew Neisler

Music Director: Ellen Winter

Choreographer: Ben Hobbs

Set and lighting designer: Christopher Bowser

Costume Designer: Laura Lashley

Featuring Michael Burgos, Caitlin Cobb-Vialet, Meg Comerford, Guillermo Alonso Contreras, Brenna Donahue, Eamon Goodman, Mary Gunther, Aigner Mizelle, Jenna Rush, Kennedy Spencer, Donte Reid, Rebecca Thompson and Ellen Winter.

Consulting Choreographer: Ana Maria Alvarez – Percussion Consultant: Eric Farber – Orchestrations: César Alvarez, Ellen Winter, Eric Farber, Eamon Goodman, Michael Burgos – Concert Producer: Victoria Flores

César Alvarez is a composer/lyricist/librettist whose musical FUTURITY received the 2016 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical. César also received the 2016 Jonathan Larson Award. Recent credits: The Elementary Spacetime Show  (FringeArts/UArts); FUTURITY (Soho Rep/Ars Nova, A.R.T, Walker Art Center, Mass MoCA); An Octoroon (Soho Rep, TFANA. Drama Desk Nomination); Washeteria (Soho Rep); Good Person of Szechwan (LaMaMa, Public Theater. Drama Desk Nomination); César is a Visiting Associate Professor at The University of the Arts in Philadelphia and the Artistic Director of Polyphone, a festival of the emerging musical at UArts.

The Larson Legacy Concert Series at AUPAC celebrates the next generation of artists at the college home of the creator of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical RENT Jonathan Larson ('82). Each year, the American Theatre Wing presents emerging creators of musical theatre with The Jonathan Larson Grants. Each year, select recipients of these grants will be showcased at AUPAC in this series to help nurture and support the next generation of creative artists to carry on Jonathan Larson's legacy. Past recipients of these grants have gone on to create the Broadway musicals A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Grey Gardens, Next To Normal, Elf, Hands on a Hardbody, A Christmas Story and many more.

AUPAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. Tickets are currently on sale and are priced at $25, with discounts available to seniors, students and alumni. Information is available at the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516.877.4000 or boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1:00-6:00 p.m. The box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances.

About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learning.

Adelphi University is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university offering exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training with particular strength in its Core Four—Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, Professions, and Health and Wellness. Adelphi is dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support student success.

Founded in Brooklyn in 1896, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. Today Adelphi serves nearly 7,500 national and international students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—and at dynamic learning hubs in Manhattan, the Hudson Valley and Suffolk County, and online.

More than 100,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, caring citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world beyond.
End
Source:
Email:***@adelphi.edu Email Verified
Tags:Adelphi, Cesar Alvarez, Jonathan Larson
Industry:Music
Location:Garden City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Adelphi University PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share