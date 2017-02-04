News By Tag
Larson Legacy Concert: César Alvarez at Adelphi University on February 19 at 3:00 p.m
A workshop production of the new musical NOISE by César Alvarez
NOISE, a new musical, is inspired by a strange little piece of critical theory (https://en.m.wikipedia.org/
NOISE was commissioned and given a workshop production by Playwrights Horizons Theater School at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.
Show Credits
Book Music and Lyrics by César Alvarez
Director: Andrew Neisler
Music Director: Ellen Winter
Choreographer:
Set and lighting designer: Christopher Bowser
Costume Designer: Laura Lashley
Featuring Michael Burgos, Caitlin Cobb-Vialet, Meg Comerford, Guillermo Alonso Contreras, Brenna Donahue, Eamon Goodman, Mary Gunther, Aigner Mizelle, Jenna Rush, Kennedy Spencer, Donte Reid, Rebecca Thompson and Ellen Winter.
Consulting Choreographer:
César Alvarez is a composer/lyricist/
The Larson Legacy Concert Series at AUPAC celebrates the next generation of artists at the college home of the creator of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical RENT Jonathan Larson ('82). Each year, the American Theatre Wing presents emerging creators of musical theatre with The Jonathan Larson Grants. Each year, select recipients of these grants will be showcased at AUPAC in this series to help nurture and support the next generation of creative artists to carry on Jonathan Larson's legacy. Past recipients of these grants have gone on to create the Broadway musicals A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Grey Gardens, Next To Normal, Elf, Hands on a Hardbody, A Christmas Story and many more.
AUPAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. Tickets are currently on sale and are priced at $25, with discounts available to seniors, students and alumni. Information is available at the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516.877.4000 or boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1:00-6:00 p.m. The box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances.
About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learning.
Adelphi University is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university offering exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training with particular strength in its Core Four—Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, Professions, and Health and Wellness. Adelphi is dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support student success.
Founded in Brooklyn in 1896, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. Today Adelphi serves nearly 7,500 national and international students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—
More than 100,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, caring citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world beyond.
