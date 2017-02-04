Falguni Thakkar: Award-Winning Director of Photography (DP) & Digital Colorist Creating Impactful S

Falguni Thakkar brings a unique set of talents and goals to her film projects, as Director of Photography, and Digital Colorist

--is a Los Angeles based Director of Photography (DP) and Digital Colorist. She is a member of the prestigiousandAs a filmmaker,feels inclined and passionate towards making films that are based on agents that affect the normal fabric of human society.She successfully and artistically applied her inclinations and talent to her award winning short filmfor which she was the Director of Photography and Digital Colorist.Her film went on to win the Award of Recognition - Women Filmmakers from the Accolade Global Film Competition and the Best Shorts Competition. Her film has also been a Competition Finalist at the Filmmatic Filmmaker Awards for the Short Thriller / Horror Category, and has been an Official Selection for the 5th Mumbai Shorts International Film Festival, Pembroke Taparelli Arts and Film Festival, Oasis Short Film Screening Series, and Diamond in the Rough Cut. It screened at Oasis Short Film Screening Series, Pembroke Taparelli Arts and Film Festival, and 5th Mumbai Shorts International Film Festival."Wearing multiple hats, gave me an intricate understanding of how visual media appeals to the human experience and I enjoy living my life catering to that primal desire. The experience of producing the film, added to the positive feedback and has made this project the single most important thing I have ever done so far.is a story based on drug abuse. Its an effort to make media that leaves a lasting positive impact in the world. I fully committed myself to the project. The limitations forced me into making interesting decisions and think creatively to shoot effectively. It involved not only writing and directing, investing my own money but I had the pleasure of being the Director of Photography."She has also been a Digital Colorist for numerous films including her own. As a Digital Colorist, she worked on the pilot episode of the web-serieswhich has been her favorite so far.Her forthcoming films in the festival circuit as the Director of Photography and Digital Colorist this year are(Documentary)andwhich are currently in post-production.is a documentary filmed in New York. It's on an individual that reflects on a much bigger global issue. An opportunity to follow his day's journey and understand that common face we see on many streets of New York.Her inclination towards slice-of-life based stories made her choose Lotus, based on the journey of a teenage mother and how she grows into a woman. She decided to use her skills as a filmmaker, to explore this emotional and psychological impact on not only the sufferer's lives, but also on their loved ones.The filmhighlights the complex perspective of dealing with the subject of homophobia and LGBT issues prevalent within the Indian diaspora.Her upcoming projects areand several others."As a filmmaker I want to put together character driven film narratives that engage audiences on journeys exploring and tackling important social justice issues."As a Director of Photography and Digital Colorist, Falguni brings a unique perspective to each project adding value that results in creative solutions to often complex problems and she excels in have a sharp, meticulous eye for color and a strong communication with her clients in order to bring their vision to the screen respectively.Born in Mumbai (India), Falguni's passion for film came from watching black and white and Technicolor films from her father's collection. Growing up, she was a television and movie junkie. She was enthralled with how the camera moved and framed the characters in order to tell their story. All that television might have been bad for most kids, but Falguni turned it into a career.She began her path into film making with a Two Year Diploma Degree in VFX (2012-14) from the Whistling Woods International, Mumbai (India). Driven by the desire to master her technical skills in film, her next stop was New York City, where she earned a Diploma in Cinematography at the New York Film Academy in October 2014, beginning her career as a Director of Photography (DP).She admires the work of Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorcese, Quentin Tarantino, Claudio Miranda and Wally Pfister. They keep the flame of unconventional visual story telling alive inside her.We will be hearing more about Falguni Thakkar in the near future, as she continues to refine her talent and creative visions, then applies them to her work.