Jacqueline Doyle Allison Announces New Gallery Representation with Markay Gallery
Regarding this new partnership, Amber Byrd, Markay Gallery owner stated "We are thrilled to represent Jacqueline Allison. Her abstract paintings are full of color and energy, which is also synonymous to the artist herself. Jacqueline and I met years ago and upon securing a home for Markay Gallery on the Marietta Square, I just knew that I had to connect with her to see if she would like to be a part of this new journey. It is pure joy to know that when our doors open on April 7, that Jacqueline's work will be greeting us all with her trademark color and energy."
Jacqueline Doyle Allison lives and creates her art in the Mountains of North Georgia and has been an artist in the region for more than 19 years. About the new representation, Allison stated "Having worked with Amber Byrd for several years, I know firsthand how tireless and dedicated she is to the arts; to artists; and also to the community. Markay Gallery will be an enormous asset to Marietta and it is an honor for my paintings to be shown there. I look forward to the grand opening this spring."
Markay Gallery is a new gallery space located on the Square in Historic Marietta, Georgia. The gallery will soon have announcements on their opening show which will highlight a diverse group of artists and feature a variety of mediums. Markay Gallery is located at 26 Winters Street, Marietta, GA 30060.
About Markay Gallery:
Nestled behind the Marietta | Cobb Museum of Art is Markay Gallery, the newest gallery gem to call the Marietta Square home. This cozy corner has been energized with the creative talents of artists, both established and just discovered. Taking a new approach to traditional gallery norms, Markay Gallery brings art of all forms. While spectacular paintings, sculptures, and photography are in the masterful mix, they also feature an extreme variety of artists who create vessels, artful lighting, artisan furnishings and accessories. In other words, Functional Art. Upon opening the doors you'll see vignettes of home, where everything is artist-made. From the gallery desk down to the pen you use to sign the guest book, everything here is a work of art.
About Artist Jacqueline Doyle Allison:
Jacqueline Doyle Allison lives and creates her art in Big Canoe, Georgia. Her artwork resides in corporate and private collections across the United States. She is represented by Markay Gallery and has shown in numerous group and solo exhibitions. Her website can be found at www.jacquelineallison.com and she also can be reached at jacquelineallison@
Contact Information Markay Gallery:
Email Address: AByrd@
Telephone: 404-401-
Website: http://markaygallery.com
Contact
Jacqueline Doyle Allison
***@att.net
