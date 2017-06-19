News By Tag
Jacqueline Doyle Allison Announces New Series of Paintings - Flourish
Jacqueline Doyle Allison's vibrant new acrylic paintings were inspired by her new home in the Mountains of North Georgia and are all 24x24" on canvas. "Flourish" was influenced by the principle of living a life in full and these eight new paintings are available for viewing online at jacquelineallison.com.
Jacqueline Doyle Allison lives and creates her art in metro Atlanta and the Mountains of North Georgia and has been an artist in the region for almost 20 years. Regarding this series Allison stated "My heart is full as my husband and I are in process of moving to the Mountains of North Georgia. These eight new paintings capture the spirit of my love of life and our beautiful new surroundings. This series is very special to me as it could prove to be the last one created in my Atlanta art studio."
About Artist Jacqueline Doyle Allison:
Jacqueline Doyle Allison lives and works in metro Atlanta and the Mountains of North Georgia. Her artwork resides in corporate and private collections across the United States. She is represented exclusively by Markay Gallery in Marietta, Georgia and has shown in numerous group and solo exhibitions. Her website can be found at www.jacquelineallison.com and she can be reached at jacquelineallison@
Contact
Jacqueline Doyle Allison
***@att.net
