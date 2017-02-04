Which Solar Panel Type is the Best? Find Out with SolarPanelSuit

Contact

SolarPanelSuit

***@solarpanelsuit.com SolarPanelSuit

End

-- Across the globe, the growth of solar PV energy is described in news every day. Achievements in solar power development is urged by the rising demand. However, since the 1950s (the year of introduction of the monocrystalline solar cell) the technology of solar energy generation has not been pretty changed. But improvements in quality, efficiency and versatility keep on developing, so it's only becoming better.Solar PV technology are giving industrial, residental, utility and commercial consumers hide variety of options to meet their requirements. Process known as photovoltaic effect takes place because substances like silicon produce an electrical current while absurb sunlight. The price of a PV solar module is driven by the fact that the technology requires the crystalline purified silicon to get the highest efficiency.Despite the fact that monocrystalline cell is the original solar photovoltaic technology, its factors like price, flexibility and versatility has being questioned by the new technology. New generations of polycrystalline and thin-film solar cells are giving the variety of options for consumers depending upon the need of their project.Monocyrstalline cells are made from single crystals, grown in the shape of a round pillar. In order to optimize performance and lower costs of this cell, four sides are cut out of the cylindrical ingots to make silicon wafers. And that gives monocrystalline solar panels their characteristic look.As a rule, monocrystalline silicon solar PV has the highest efficiency rates, but this efficiency can come with costs - these kind of panels is the most expensive.Polycrystalline solar is made by melting and pouring silicon into a form, which is cooled and cut into perfectly square cells. However, due to this process, the crystal structure forms imperfectly, creating borders where the crystal formation cracks. Monocrystalline solar panels tend to look more appealing.Because of lower silicon purity, polycrystalline solar panels are less efficient than monocrystalline solar panels. However, this manufacturing process is simpler and cost less, giving it a great cost advantage over monocrystalline.This technology has the lowest market share. Placing one or several thin layers of PV material onto a mount is the main point of how these solar cells are designed. Thin-film panels can be constructed from a variety of materials:- Amorphous silicon (a-Si)- Cadmium telluride (CdTe)- Copper indium gallium selenide (CIS/CIGS)- Organic photovoltaic cells (OPC)While it has several disadvantages, it is a good option in situations where space is not an issue. As a relatively new technology, thin-film cells have the potential to be less expensive.As a conclusion, whether it's the home's roof or a solar farm, area and space are often a key of any successful solar power project.