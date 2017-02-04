Increase eCommerce Sales this Valentine's Day Season with ExportFeed

Grab 20% Discount on ExportFeed & Improve Your Multisite Marketing while increasing Sales!

-- ExportFeed, a premium product feed solution providing company which is helping over 2000 paid users and unlimited free version users to create and send their products feeds from multiple eCommerce platforms to the merchant sites, comparison sites and affiliate marketplaces has announced 20% discount for Valentine's Day starting from today.As ExportFeed has offered free version with the feed creation capacity of up to 100 products and 7 days free trial with full functionality, this discount will be valuable for growing medium to large size eCommerce businesses.And if any startup eCommerce businesses are planning to incorporate growth hacking into their marketing strategies, this tool will prove to be invaluable to improve their promotion and sales through multi-channel ecommerce marketing.Apart from easy user interface and the opportunity to avoid the cumbersome feed template technicalities, ExportFeed also offers to sync your product info on the feed files automatically. This solution even uploads or refreshes those feeds to merchants like Google, Amazon, eBay, Etsy and others by providing scheduling option on regular interval.The benefits using ExportFeed to promote your eCommerce site are unlimited with the exceptional support staffs who respond to your queries in no time, but with the discount offer for Valentine's Day, this software has become more lucrative that ever.Here is the discount link for 20% off which will be applied while you checkout of the shopping cart.This is a limited time discount so please grab the offer while it is still valid!