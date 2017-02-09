 
Top 25 Colleges of 2017 Released by GetGoodGrades.com

 
WASHINGTON - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The rankings of the top 25 colleges and universities of 2017 by GetGoodGrades.com have been released and are located at the "top-colleges" page of GetGoodGrades.com.

"The independent ranking of the top 25 colleges from GetGoodGrades.com provides a fresh perspective compared to the no-longer-authoritative rankings of nationwide news publications by considering the most important factors in the decision making process in a new and innovative way" said David Love, founder of GetGoodGrades.com.

For over 17 years GetGoodGrades.com has been helping students get good grades in college, initially with the revolutionary guide "How to Get Good Grades In College", and now with the updated version "Get Good Grades In College Now". In addition to those full-package educational self-help tools, the website helps students by publishing the best independent rankings of the top 25 colleges of the year.

The latest independent rankings of the top 25 colleges and universities of 2017 can be seen at http://www.GetGoodGrades.com/top-colleges.html.

