Saelig Introduces Improved Raspberry Pi-based Fanless CANbus Controller
Compact, maintenance-free emPC-A/RPI3 industrial CANbus controller uses Raspbian OS
The Raspberry Pi embedded computer has shown that it is suited to industrial demands when fitted with Janz' additional resources. The Janz additions provide a 24V/15W power supply, an optically-isolated CAN interface, a real-time clock, digital I/O, and an additional RS232/RS485 interface. It is supplied in a robust, lightweight (1lb) EMI-proof plastic housing (4" x 3.8" x 1.2") that is suitable for desktop, wall, or DINrail mounting.
The fanless emPC-A/RPI3 is powered by a quad-core 1.2GHz ARM Cortex-A53 CPU, with 1GB DDR2 RAM system memory, and an externally-accessible microSD card slot for holding the operating system and driver software. The input power supply required is 9-32VDC , and the interfaces provided include: 10/100Mbit/s Ethernet, WiFi/WLAN, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), HDMI graphic interface, 4 x USB2.0, RS232, CANbus, RS232 (Rx, Tx, RTS, CTS) switchable to RS485, 4 x digital inputs (24VDC), 4 x digital outputs (24VDC).
Made in Europe by Janz Tec AG, a leading industrial control and CANbus manufacturer, the emPC-A/RPI3is available now from Saelig Co. Inc., Janz Tec's authorized North American distributor. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact (toll-free in the US) 1-888-7SAELIG, via email:info@saelig.com http://www.saelig.com
