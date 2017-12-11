 
News By Tag
* Controller
* Raspberry Pi
* Canbus
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Computers
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Rochester
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


Saelig Introduces Improved Raspberry Pi-based Fanless CANbus Controller

Compact, maintenance-free emPC-A/RPI3 industrial CANbus controller uses Raspbian OS
 
 
emPC-a-rpi3 by JanzTec from Saelig
emPC-a-rpi3 by JanzTec from Saelig
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Controller
Raspberry Pi
Canbus

Industry:
Computers

Location:
Rochester - New York - US

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Saelig Company, Inc. announces the availability of the emPC-A/RPI3 Industrial Controller based on the ubiquitous Raspberry Pi 3.  It includes many extra features that expand the usefulness of the Raspberry Pi computer for industrial applications, such as a CANbus interface. An enhanced version of the tried-and-tested emPC-A/RPI2, the emPC-A/RPI3 has been designed especially for automation and control applications. The new system delivers increased performance, and it also has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi interfaces for mobile communication that can be used to create networks for mobile machines. Raspbian Jessie Light is the recommended operating system, and, like the previous model, the new version also offers CODESYS control software compatibility as well as CANbus and other communication features.

The Raspberry Pi embedded computer has shown that it is suited to industrial demands when fitted with Janz' additional resources.  The Janz additions provide a 24V/15W power supply, an optically-isolated CAN interface, a real-time clock, digital I/O, and an additional RS232/RS485 interface.  It is supplied in a robust, lightweight (1lb) EMI-proof plastic housing (4" x 3.8" x 1.2") that is suitable for desktop, wall, or DINrail mounting.

The fanless emPC-A/RPI3 is powered by a quad-core 1.2GHz ARM Cortex-A53 CPU, with 1GB DDR2 RAM system memory, and an externally-accessible microSD card slot for holding the operating system and driver software.  The input power supply required is 9-32VDC , and the interfaces provided include: 10/100Mbit/s Ethernet, WiFi/WLAN, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), HDMI graphic interface, 4 x USB2.0, RS232, CANbus, RS232 (Rx, Tx, RTS, CTS) switchable to RS485, 4 x digital inputs (24VDC), 4 x digital outputs (24VDC).

Made in Europe by Janz Tec AG, a leading industrial control and CANbus manufacturer, the emPC-A/RPI3is available now from Saelig Co. Inc., Janz Tec's authorized North American distributor. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact (toll-free in the US) 1-888-7SAELIG, via email:info@saelig.com  http://www.saelig.com

Contact
Saelig Co. Inc.
***@saelig.com
End
Source:
Email:***@saelig.com Email Verified
Tags:Controller, Raspberry Pi, Canbus
Industry:Computers
Location:Rochester - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Saelig Co. Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share