 
News By Tag
* Crescent Tax Company
* Tornado
* New Orleans East
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Accounting
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New Orleans
  Louisiana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543


Crescent Tax Company & Fleur Deliciouz Apples help with recovery efforts

The companies' New Orleans East locations will serve as a drop-off & distribution location for items for tornado victims.
 
 
ctc
ctc
NEW ORLEANS - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- The owners of Crescent Tax Company and Fleur Deliciouz Apples have come together in an effort to help victims of this past Tuesday's tornado that devastated parts of Eastern New Orleans. Crescent Tax Company and Fleur Deliciouz Apples are located at 7303 Downman Road, New Orleans, Louisiana, near its intersection Morrison Road. Both companies have been in business for over a decade combined and seek to positively impact their community in any way possible.

Crescent Tax Company and Fleur Deliciouz Apples will serve as a drop-off location for clothing, water, non-perishables, baby supplies, and any other items that will help tornado victims to recover from losses sustained as a result of the storm. Crescent Tax Company and Fleur Deliciouz Apples are also requesting help sorting and cataloguing the items donated so that they can be properly distributed to those in need. They believe with unity and hard work, New Orleans East residents can and will overcome this setback and that they will build back bigger and better than ever.

If you are able and willing to help, please contact Dwight Fontenette, owner of Crescent Tax Company, at 504-485-3011.

Contact
Arlene Culpepper
MIKODreamz PR
***@theheatmag.com
End
Source:
Email:***@theheatmag.com Email Verified
Tags:Crescent Tax Company, Tornado, New Orleans East
Industry:Accounting
Location:New Orleans - Louisiana - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 09, 2017
MIKODreamz PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share