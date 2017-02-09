News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Crescent Tax Company & Fleur Deliciouz Apples help with recovery efforts
The companies' New Orleans East locations will serve as a drop-off & distribution location for items for tornado victims.
Crescent Tax Company and Fleur Deliciouz Apples will serve as a drop-off location for clothing, water, non-perishables, baby supplies, and any other items that will help tornado victims to recover from losses sustained as a result of the storm. Crescent Tax Company and Fleur Deliciouz Apples are also requesting help sorting and cataloguing the items donated so that they can be properly distributed to those in need. They believe with unity and hard work, New Orleans East residents can and will overcome this setback and that they will build back bigger and better than ever.
If you are able and willing to help, please contact Dwight Fontenette, owner of Crescent Tax Company, at 504-485-3011.
Contact
Arlene Culpepper
MIKODreamz PR
***@theheatmag.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 09, 2017