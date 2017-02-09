Crescent Tax Company & Fleur Deliciouz Apples help with recovery efforts

The companies' New Orleans East locations will serve as a drop-off & distribution location for items for tornado victims.

-- The owners of Crescent Tax Company and Fleur Deliciouz Apples have come together in an effort to help victims of this past Tuesday's tornado that devastated parts of Eastern New Orleans. Crescent Tax Company and Fleur Deliciouz Apples are located at 7303 Downman Road, New Orleans, Louisiana, near its intersection Morrison Road. Both companies have been in business for over a decade combined and seek to positively impact their community in any way possible.Crescent Tax Company and Fleur Deliciouz Apples will serve as a drop-off location for clothing, water, non-perishables, baby supplies, and any other items that will help tornado victims to recover from losses sustained as a result of the storm. Crescent Tax Company and Fleur Deliciouz Apples are also requesting help sorting and cataloguing the items donated so that they can be properly distributed to those in need. They believe with unity and hard work, New Orleans East residents can and will overcome this setback and that they will build back bigger and better than ever.If you are able and willing to help, please contact Dwight Fontenette, owner of Crescent Tax Company, at 504-485-3011.