February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

SV Microwave honored Mouser Electronics with their 2016 "Business Development Award"

SV Microwave honored Mouser Electronics with their 2016 "Business Development Award" for identifying and pursuing new markets, customers and opportunities for SV's products through distribution.
 
 
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- SV Microwave honored Mouser Electronics with their 2016 "Business Development Award" for identifying and pursuing new markets, customers and opportunities for SV's products through distribution.  The award is based on customer reach, continued growth, increased mindshare / engagement efforts and more.  SV Microwave considers Mouser Electronics as a strategic partner and are pleased to honor such an outstanding distributor.

SV Microwave (cage code: 95077) is a world leader in the RF/Microwave industry with over 50 years of proven performance.  We design and manufacture RF/Microwave coaxial connectors, cable assemblies and passive components designed for military, satellite, aerospace, commercial and telecommunications applications.

Our product lines include commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) items and made-to-order custom, one-of-a-kind and hard-to-find products.  When it comes to the design and manufacture of custom products, SV Microwave has set the standard in RF and microwave connectors, components and cable assemblies.  SV Microwave is committed to helping customers meet their RF/Microwave performance goals with our highly talented engineering staff and extremely responsive sales team.

https://www.svmicrowave.com/

Contact
Kelley Nall, Distribution and Marketing Manager
***@svmicrowave.com
Source:
Email:***@svmicrowave.com Email Verified
Tags:SV Microwave, Mouser Electronics, SV Micro
Industry:Aerospace
Location:West Palm Beach - Florida - United States
Subject:Awards
