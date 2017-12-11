News By Tag
SV Microwave honored Mouser Electronics with their 2016 "Business Development Award"
SV Microwave honored Mouser Electronics with their 2016 "Business Development Award" for identifying and pursuing new markets, customers and opportunities for SV's products through distribution.
SV Microwave (cage code: 95077) is a world leader in the RF/Microwave industry with over 50 years of proven performance. We design and manufacture RF/Microwave coaxial connectors, cable assemblies and passive components designed for military, satellite, aerospace, commercial and telecommunications applications.
