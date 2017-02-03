 

Libel Hearing Aid Centers, St. Joseph, Missouri New Website Launch

Libel Hearing Aid Centers, a hearing aid clinic with six locations headquartered in St. Joseph, Missouri has launched a new website for its business.
 
LIBELHEARINGAIDS
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- We are very excited to announce the launch of our new website for Libel Hearing Aids Center at http://www.libelhearingaids.com. We have been working on the new website since November and we have finally put the finishing touches on it that make it fully functioning.

Our aim with this new website was to give the people of St. Joseph a good place to learn about hearing loss and hearing aids, find contact information for our Missouri and Kansas locations, and have a location for our new blog on the hearing industry. Hearing aids help improve spoken communication, and many people with hearing loss may not be able to clearly understand things said over the phone. An easy to use website with large font sizes, clear directions to clinic locations, and simple answers to questions about hearing will be very useful to those who have a difficult time with the spoken word.

We hope that you enjoy our new website, and if there is anything that you feel we should change or adjust to make it more useful to you, please send us an email at email@libelhearingaids.com or give us a call at 816-558-3411.

Contact
Libel Hearing Aids Center
Andrew Lekashman
816-558-3411
***@libelhearingaids.com

Libel Hearing Aids Center
***@libelhearingaids.com
