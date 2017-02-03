Country(s)
Miami's KROMA Art Space & Studios Unveils 1st Virtual Reality Exhibit produced by Eolian
The interactive Virtual Reality art installation--a first for the Miami area--brings gallery viewers into a new medium of creativity and enhances the art appreciation experience.
To produce this cutting edge piece, KROMA enlisted EOLIAN, a mixed reality software and content development firm based in the New York City area.
"EOLIAN'S techniques for rapidly prototyping and producing VR content from traditional media, remotely, were critical in making this a success," says Rodney Jackson, Executive Director of the KROMA Art Space and Studios.
"We're proud to be part of this project and work with KROMA on their mission to serve as an affordable and contemporary space for local artists. The creative output of these artists will be an extraordinary advancement in connecting Coconut Grove's rich past, present, and future," says John Cannizzaro, COO of EOLIAN.
About KROMA
KROMA is a new collective art space located on Grand Avenue in the heart of Coconut Grove consisting of 18 artists studios and a communal gallery space. KROMA's mission is to serve as an affordable, contemporary space for artists, whose creative output will contribute to connecting the spirits of Coconut Grove's rich past, present and future.
As a premiere arts incubator and the latest initiative of the Collaborative Development Corporation in partnership with the Barlington Group, KROMA will host exhibits showcasing the myriad of perspectives that are a result of the African diaspora and beyond. KROMA looks to advance the knowledge and practice of the arts through education and programming, which will not only enrich the lives of the community, but further develop the careers of resident artists.
