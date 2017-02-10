eProseed and Sopra Steria join forces eProseed and Sopra Steria announce the launch of a joint service offer based on the combination of their capabilities in Managed Services for Sopra Steria Luxembourg, and Concierge Services for eProseed. This new partnership will be available on the market from February 2017. CAPELLEN, Luxembourg - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The two partners are committed to providing their customers with secured Managed Services and Cloud Services solutions, leveraging both



"I am pleased that the close collaboration that we have developed with Sopra Steria, notably through significant contracts with the European institutions, has enabled this joint offer to come to fruition", commented Laurent Pulinckx, Chief Operating Officer of eProseed. "By combining the experience and transversality of Sopra Steria's teams with eProseed's technological expertise, we are now able to propose together a new service offering that is characterized by a highly qualitative approach", he adds.



"With eProseed we have found a trusted partner for developing a common vision through a commercial and technological collaboration that benefits the customers of both companies", said Marianne Dutriez, Chief Executive Officer of Sopra Steria PSF Luxembourg. "The need to offer a new range of services to the market has never been more evident and at Sopra Steria we are very excited to partner with eProseed in order to help companies reap the benefits of a unified and scalable solution that will adapt to their needs", she concludes.



eProseed Concierge Services



eProseed is an Oracle Platinum Partner with extensive expertise in Oracle technologies including Oracle Database, Oracle Fusion Middleware and Oracle Engineered Systems, notably. eProseed has 8 Oracle ACE Directors and has been awarded 14 Oracle Excellence Awards since its inception, 7 years ago.



On these solid foundations, eProseed has built a set of technological environment management services (Concierge Services) to supervise, monitor and maintain the reliability and availability of its clients Oracle systems.



With a unique capability to diagnose and resolve critical issues, eProseed offers its customers a 24/7 support service superposed on Oracle Premier Support services in order to meet the requirements of the strategic solution deployments on the Oracle platform.



Sopra Steria: infrastructure "as a service"



Sopra Steria, European leader in digital transformation, provides one of the most comprehensive portfolios of end-to-end service offerings on the market: consulting, systems integration, software development, infrastructure management and business process services. Sopra Steria is trusted by leading private and public-sector organizations to deliver successful transformation programs that address their most complex and critical business challenges. Combining high quality and performance services, added value and innovation, Sopra Steria enables its clients to make the best use of digital technology.



With more than 15 years experience in Luxembourg as an integrator and service operator, Sopra Steria aggregates traditional infrastructure services and Cloud services in a complete and secured "as a service" offering.



Sopra Steria delivers production services to its customers in an "outsourcing- type" Managed Services model, in compliance with industrial standards in the areas of Supervision and Operation, Systems administration and Infrastructure, on a 24/7 basis.



