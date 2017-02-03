 
Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Torry Harris Business Solutions Launches "IoT Glue" at the Mobile World Congress 2017

 
 
Glue disparate IoT devices using APIs
Glue disparate IoT devices using APIs
 
BARCELONA, Spain - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Torry Harris Business Solutions (THBS), a global leader in digital transformation, SOA/API enablement and mobility, will launch a single-view mobile integration platform – the "IoT Glue" at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) this year.

IoT Glue helps build an enterprise's IoT ecosystem faster by enabling them to quickly & securely offer additional IoT offerings to their end-customers. It provides an out-of-the-box DIY (Do-it-yourself) kit to connect proprietary IoT devices. Coupled with Torry Harris' industrial strength Gateway solution "API Connect," enterprises will now be able to connect to 'Things' with the desired level of security and policy enforcement.

Visit the Torry Harris stall 8.0K 14 (Hall 8, north entrance). Try the DIY kit to know more about "IoT Glue." To fix a meeting, visit http://www.thbs.com/events/2017-mobile-world-congress

About THBS: Torry Harris Business Solutions (THBS) is a New Jersey based multinational provider of business, technology and IT consulting services. It specializes in the areas of SOA/API, Mobility, Cloud Integration and Digital Enablement. THBS is a CMMI level 3 certified company and its security management system is ISO 27001 certified. The company has its offshore development centers in Bangalore & Gurgaon (India) and has offices in Bristol (UK), New Jersey (US), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany), Paris (France) and Vienna (Austria). Visit www.thbs.com to know more about the company and its services and www.thbs.com/events to know more about Torry Harris' global events. Follow THBS on Twitter @torryharris (https://twitter.com/torryharris)

About MWC: Mobile World Congress (MWC) is the world's largest annual gathering of mobile and related industry C-Level executives. MWC is organized by the GSM Association (GSMA). The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting nearly 800 operators with more than 250 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and Internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. Visit www.mobileworldcongress.com to know more about the event.
