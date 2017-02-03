News By Tag
Torry Harris Business Solutions Launches "IoT Glue" at the Mobile World Congress 2017
IoT Glue helps build an enterprise's IoT ecosystem faster by enabling them to quickly & securely offer additional IoT offerings to their end-customers. It provides an out-of-the-box DIY (Do-it-yourself)
Visit the Torry Harris stall 8.0K 14 (Hall 8, north entrance). Try the DIY kit to know more about "IoT Glue." To fix a meeting, visit http://www.thbs.com/
About THBS: Torry Harris Business Solutions (THBS) is a New Jersey based multinational provider of business, technology and IT consulting services. It specializes in the areas of SOA/API, Mobility, Cloud Integration and Digital Enablement. THBS is a CMMI level 3 certified company and its security management system is ISO 27001 certified. The company has its offshore development centers in Bangalore & Gurgaon (India) and has offices in Bristol (UK), New Jersey (US), Dubai (UAE), Dublin (Ireland), Munich (Germany), Paris (France) and Vienna (Austria). Visit www.thbs.com to know more about the company and its services and www.thbs.com/
About MWC: Mobile World Congress (MWC) is the world's largest annual gathering of mobile and related industry C-Level executives. MWC is organized by the GSM Association (GSMA). The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting nearly 800 operators with more than 250 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and Internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. Visit www.mobileworldcongress.com to know more about the event.
