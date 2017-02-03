iMOBDEV offering Customised Android App Development Services

 
As the top Web & mobile app development company, iMOBDEV Technologies has a huge network around the world. Working as versatile industry gives you a very important knowledge about the cost,factors to be considered while counting the cost,best company
 
 
WESTFIELD, N.J. - Feb. 9, 2017 - PRLog -- iMOBDEV Technologies is ISO 9001: 2008 certified mobile app development companies located in India, United States and UAE. We respect your project deadlines and deliver in the given time frame without compromising on the quality of the work.

Android is everywhere. It is expanding like anything so as the companies which develop the applications on Android Platform. Of course when demand is high, there will be companies who will work to fulfill the same demand of the people. But to find out the best is very rare and difficult because not everyone can be in the category of best. Android app development industry is highly competitive.

iMOBDEV Technologies is your solution!

We have worked with many big US Government projects and we have seen the standards in Mobile app Industry. Our team of Android mobile app developers is creative and knowledgeable to accomplish your individual demands as well as your business needs. With advanced tools and technology our mobile apps developers are able to create highly customized mobile applications for consumer needs and enterprises. Our experience and past work are the showcase of our brilliance in Android applications development.

The best in iMOBDEV Technologies:

• Approach to any work in commendable,
• Highly skilled & experienced developer.
• Very trasperent & honest in work.
• The design is spectecular of each and every project.
• The cost offer is very much fit to your pocket.
• Delivery timing are very punctual.

What do iMOBDEV Technologies offer in Android:

• In-App Purchase (including Subscription)
• Storage Access Framework (Integration with cloud service providers)
• iBeacon
• Apps for Android Wear
• Android Auto
• Chromecast / TV Apps
• NFC (Near Field Communication)
• Tools & Solutions
• Sensors
• Bluetooth/WiFi Data Transfer
• Social Networking APIs (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google+)
• Barcode/QR code/Card scanner
• Material Design

For more information, visit:https://www.imobdevtech.com/Services/Android-App-Development

Expertise in below area:

• Social Media Apps
• Service Based Apps
• E-commerce Application
• On- Demand Apps such as Taxi, restro, food delivery, Beauty Salon, Doctor's App Etc.,
• Health Care & Fitness Apps
• Business Apps
• Dating & Chatting Apps
• Banking & Finance Apps

So Based on my experience and opinion, iMOBDEV Technologies is one of the leading and brilliant Android app development company. Contact and make your app project successful as ever.

Media Contact
Email us: sales@imobdevtech.com
Call us:+1 (908) 301-6001
+1 (908) 301-6001
sales@imobdevtech.com
