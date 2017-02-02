Country(s)
Industry News
Novo Biomass passes PS18 certification tests for HCl monitoring utilizing Cemtek TDL monitor
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Cemtek Environmental, a technology leader in Continuous Emissions Monitoring Systems (CEMS), recently installed and certified the Cemtek/Unisearch Model 7000 Tunable Diode Laser (TDL) monitor at the Novo BioPower facility per Performance Specification 18 (PS18) – Performance Specifications and Test Procedures for Hydrogen Chloride CEMS.
Novo BioPower is a renewable energy company located in Snowflake, Arizona engaged in biomass power generation utilizing wood waste as a primary fuel source. Novo BioPower generation facilities harness the energy stored in such organic materials to produce clean, renewable power. HCl is an emission by product of the application and must be monitored and certified for HCl in order to comply with local and new IB MACT 40CFR Part 63, subpart JJJJJJ emissions monitoring regulations. Novo BioPower originally installed an IR technology based CEMS to monitor the HCl, however once PS18 was passed, they were required to meet the new law, and their system was no longer able to meet and pass the certification requirements of PS18 and Procedure 6.
Cemtek's Model 7000 Laser monitor is a continuous emission monitor designed to measure flue gases for both compliance and process monitoring in the most demanding of applications. The TDL utilizes a near infrared (NIR) Tunable Diode Laser Absorption Spectrometer System utilizing a single mode "DFB" laser for unsurpassed accuracy and performance. Since the spectral purity of the laser is high and the selected absorption feature is unique, measurements can be made free of interferences from any other gases. The measurements are made in‐situ across the stack (also known as Integrated Path (IP)) in either a single or dual pass design depending upon the requirements of the application. A Windows based software package is available to display the data on either a host laptop PC or the client's existing data acquisition system.
For more information on the Cemtek 7000 TDL monitor, please visit: http://www.cemteks.com
Cemtek Environmental is a division of Cemtek Group and provides a single source for cost effective CEMS design, integration and field services. All phases of air monitoring and reporting requirements are provided using our network of highly skilled field service technicians, CEMS specialists, Engineers and extensive CEMS design experience, measuring NO, NO2, NOX, SO2, CO, CO2, HCl, NH3, THC, H2S, HCN as well as many other gases.
Contact
Cemtek Environmental, Inc.
Gary Cacciatore, TDL Product Specialist
714-904-0767
***@cemteks.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse