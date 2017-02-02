News By Tag
CBA Announces Merger between their Partners Benefit Group Division and The Corporate Benefits Group
Established in 2006, The Corporate Benefits Group, LLC provides employee benefits brokerage, human resource assistance and financial benefits consultation for small market business clients and individuals throughout New England. M. Bruce Paskowski, CLU, RHU, REBC, Sharon Hickman and their colleagues will continue serving their clients from their current location in Danvers, MA.
"We are excited to have Bruce and Sharon join the Partners Benefit Group team and the CBA family of companies," said McKenna. "Their exceptionally strong service culture is a natural fit. The Corporate Benefits Group has an impressive track record of integrity and always doing what is best for their clients. We are proud of this new relationship."
About Comprehensive Benefit Administrators
Comprehensive Benefit Administrators (www.cbacompanies.com), previously known as Partners Benefit Group, was founded by Norwell resident Michael McKenna. Under his direction, the firm changed its name to Comprehensive Benefit Administrators to more accurately reflect the wider scope of services that the company offers. Comprehensive Benefit Administrators (CBA) combines traditional brokerage services with specialty services such as advocacy, claims administration, benefits expertise, and compliance, to provide customers with extensive capabilities through one source. CBA offers a wide range of resources, including Partners Benefit Group division, specializing in medical, dental, life, disability and group health insurance; their Reimbursement Specialists, Inc. division, a third-party claims administrator advising companies on how to save on their healthcare costs through creative healthcare funding options; and ComplianceSource, a division which advises and assists companies in becoming compliant with federal organizations. To learn more about the company, visit www.cbacompanies.com or call (877) 993-5600. Comprehensive Benefit Administrators is located at 120 Longwater Drive, Suite 102, Norwell, MA 02061.
