Odoo powered by Code Creator for Windows (HVM) Now Available On Amazon Web Services Marketplace
Odoo is now available on Windows Server 2012 R2 on AWS Marketplace providing customers with a simple, powerful, instant, turn-key virtual server.
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Code Creator's Odoo is an award winning all-in-one, open-source enterprise suite of core management applications for companies of all sizes. Formerly known as OpenERP, this ERP and CRM application suite is an easy-to-use pre-configured image for Amazon's EC2. The suite includes supply chain and project management, purchasing, sales processes, finance, warehouse management, help desk, production management, accounting, billing, manufacturing and Point Of Sale. Free trial included to get started.
Remember no contracts and you can cancel at any time. For more information:
About Code Creator: Code Creator deploys fast, elastic and dependable virtual applications for Amazon's Web Service (AWS) with one-click deployment. Code Creator's virtual servers remove much of the work involved in building and deploying solutions for Amazon's Web Service. Code Creator makes it practically effortless for users to install pre-configured cloud application servers and launch them instantaneously removing the technical process and time allotment needed for each new machine. Code Creator also provides technical support and services that many cloud developers need. To see a list of products available on AWS, visit: www.codecreator.technology
