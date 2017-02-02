News By Tag
Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance names Amanda Rielly as Receptionist/Rehab Aide
In this dual role, she is responsible for answering phones, scheduling appointments, helping patients with exercises and stretches, making sure the facility is clean and fully stocked with the materials needed to create a positive patient and employee environment.
Prior to joining Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance, Rielly was employed by South Shore Hospital as a Nutrition Guest Representative for the Obstetrical/
A graduate of Fairfield University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, Rielly is a resident of Marshfield where in her spare time she enjoys the outdoors, cooking and activities with family and friends.
"We welcome Amanda to the Peak family," said Eric Edelman, PT, owner of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance. "Her attention to detail, commitment to patients and great enthusiasm mesh perfectly with the environment we have created."
About Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance
Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, with a new location pending in Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-
