Phoenix Property Managers, Service Star Realty has relocated

The Key to Successful Property Management starts with Service Star Realty.
 
 
Service Star Realty
Service Star Realty
 
PHOENIX - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- To better serve their clients, Phoenix-based, Service Star Realty recently moved to a new location. Since 2011 Service Star Realty has been offering property management services tailored to investors, homeowners and landlords. Consequently, they offer a wide variety of homes for rent in the greater Phoenix area.

With a full range of property management assistance, Service Star Realty tailors their services to ensure that you have the highest level of service for your home. From flat fee property management, video inspections, online rent payments and move in specials for renters, Service Star Realty offers something for everyone.

Founded in 2011 by David Swaim and Dora Pinter they grew the firm quickly, and in just five years they now manage hundreds of properties due to their outstanding customer service. David and Dora are both active members of the National Association of Realtors as well as the National Association of Residential Property Managers, Multiple Listing Service (MLS) and Arizona Association of Realtors. Dora regularly partakes in training events and conferences to stay on top of changes in the industry.

With over 50 years of combined experience, they are quick to give their tenants excellent service and the ability to pay their rent online and conveniently schedule maintenance through their website as well.

Their property owners also receive excellent customer service as well easy access to Service Star via their secure partner portal on their website. Offering agent referrals and their Landlord Rescue program, they treat your home as if it's their own.

To learn more about their property management services or get started on finding the home of your dreams, contact Service Star Realty today at (480) 426-9696 or visit http://www.leaseaz.com to learn more.

Contact
Dora Pinter
***@leaseaz.com
End
Source:Service Star Realty
Email:***@leaseaz.com
