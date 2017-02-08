News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Renowned Public Speaker Georgia Woodbine Donates Her Books to Complete Girlz,Inc
Georgia Woodbine, Author and Lifestyle Transformation Coach, donates copies of her book: How to Choose Your Career Path: Charting Your Success to Complete Girlz, Inc.
Complete Girlz, Inc (CGI) is a non-profit organization geared to girls and young women ages 12-24. Founded by Earlene Lezama-Taylor, the BSELF program specializes in business, success, etiquette, leadership and fitness. It also addresses depression, anger, and low-self-esteem in their DAL program.
How To Choose Your Career Path: Charting Your Success delivers a step-by-step approach for students choosing a career that is best suited with their talent, skills and abilities. This "road map" will assist students and show them how to identify their strengths, manage their resources, maximize their time, network with focus, enhance business etiquette and build personal development skills that will prepare them for success in the real world. Students will finally have a hands-on guide to pursue a career that is best suited for them.
https://www.youtube.com/
About The Author
Sparking an inspirational phenomenon wherever she goes, lifestyle and transformation coach Georgia Woodbine shares her strategies for success. Widely known as a dynamic and entertaining speaker and a highly sought after trainer, she has helped to motivate and inspire an entire generation. She has been a guest speaker at The Learning Annex, Jacob Javits Convention Center, 98.7Kiss FM, Sirius Radio XM, and featured in Daily News, Rolling Out Magazine, The Journal News and Amsterdam News. She has authored several books, including: How To Make Big Bucks Without Selling Your Soul, Jewels of Inspiration and Reflections, How To Choose Your Career Path, How to Attract the Right Man into Your Life, Minute of Motivation, and has produced cutting-edge informational audio programs and workbooks, including: Make it Happen, Live By Your Design and How to Write the Book Inside You. She developed a curriculum based on her book How to Choose Your Career Path: Charting Your Success, and lectured at numerous school districts and colleges to help prepare students with employment tools and life skills. In love with life, she enjoys being an empowerment advocate for others to find their true purpose. She continues to capture her audiences with her message of hope, inspiration and the power of intention.
For information about her next book signing, review copies, or interviews please contact Daniel Perito at 914-779-4355 or email us at gwoodbine@yahoo.com Visit www.georgiawoodbine.com
Photo: Earlene Lezama-Taylor, Founder Complete Girlz, Inc., Georgia Woodbine, and Jessica Leach, Radio Host
Contact
PA Public Relations Company
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 08, 2017