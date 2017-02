Selection Process for ICFAI Business School to be conducted in Hyderabad

Selection process of ICFAI Business School will be conducted in Hyderabad from 17th February to 26th February 2017.

-- Date of Selection process for Admission in ICFAI Business School is announced. It will start on 17February and ends on 26February 2017. Reporting time is 9:00AM sharp and candidate who is late by 9:30AM will not be permitted to attend selection process. In selection process candidate have to go through Group Discussion and Personal Interview. Final result will be announced on basis of their performance in Group discussion and Personal interview and their academic scores as well.Since its inception in 1995, ICFAI Business School is rated among one of the best business school in India (http://ibsindia.org/)ICFAI Business School program comprises of 29 courses of which 21 courses are compulsory and 8 courses are electives. ICFAI Business School also offers 14 weeks of Summer Internship program. All these courses are spread over four semesters.While talking to spokesperson of ICFAI Business School about Admission Process, he said, "ICFAI Business School focuses on student centered learning and continuous evolution which makes it one of the most desired management colleges in India.ICFAI Business School (IBS) ( http://ibsindia.org/ ) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it is providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B –School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. MBA/PGPM Program offered by IBS Business School in 9 campuses across India. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses provide PGPM program and Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur provide MBA program.For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ibs-business-school/id1156004960?ls=1&mt=IBS Admissions Office# 65 Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta,Hyderabad – 500082, TelanganaContact: 040-23440963SMS IBSAT2016 to 56363Toll Free: 1-800-425-55 66 77