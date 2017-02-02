News By Tag
Selection Process for ICFAI Business School to be conducted in Hyderabad
Selection process of ICFAI Business School will be conducted in Hyderabad from 17th February to 26th February 2017.
Since its inception in 1995, ICFAI Business School is rated among one of the best business school in India (http://ibsindia.org/)
ICFAI Business School program comprises of 29 courses of which 21 courses are compulsory and 8 courses are electives. ICFAI Business School also offers 14 weeks of Summer Internship program. All these courses are spread over four semesters.
While talking to spokesperson of ICFAI Business School about Admission Process, he said, "The ICFAI University, Dehradun, The ICFAI University, Jaipur and The Icfaian Foundation accept IBSAT 2016/ CAT, GMAT, NMAT, XAT (2014 onwards) / MAT, CMAT 2016/ State Level Test Scores 2016 for admission."
ICFAI Business School focuses on student centered learning and continuous evolution which makes it one of the most desired management colleges in India.
About IBS Business School
ICFAI Business School (IBS)
For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/
ICFAI Business School App downloads links:
Android - https://play.google.com/
I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/
Contact IBS
IBS Admissions Office
# 65 Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta,
Hyderabad – 500082, Telangana
Contact: 040-23440963
SMS IBSAT2016 to 56363
Toll Free: 1-800-425-55 66 77
