 
News By Tag
* Icfai Business School
* Mba Admissions
* Selection Process
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hyderabad
  Andhra Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432

Selection Process for ICFAI Business School to be conducted in Hyderabad

Selection process of ICFAI Business School will be conducted in Hyderabad from 17th February to 26th February 2017.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Icfai Business School
Mba Admissions
Selection Process

Industry:
Education

Location:
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh - India

HYDERABAD, India - Feb. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Date of Selection process for Admission in ICFAI Business School is announced. It will start on 17th February and ends on 26th February 2017. Reporting time is 9:00AM sharp and candidate who is late by 9:30AM will not be permitted to attend selection process. In selection process candidate have to go through Group Discussion and Personal Interview. Final result will be announced on basis of their performance in Group discussion and Personal interview and their academic scores as well.

Since its inception in 1995, ICFAI Business School is rated among one of the best business school in India (http://ibsindia.org/).

ICFAI Business School program comprises of 29 courses of which 21 courses are compulsory and 8 courses are electives. ICFAI Business School also offers 14 weeks of Summer Internship program. All these courses are spread over four semesters.

While talking to spokesperson of ICFAI Business School about Admission Process, he said, "The ICFAI University, Dehradun, The ICFAI University, Jaipur and The Icfaian Foundation accept IBSAT 2016/ CAT, GMAT, NMAT, XAT (2014 onwards) / MAT, CMAT 2016/ State Level Test Scores 2016 for admission."

ICFAI Business School focuses on student centered learning and continuous evolution which makes it one of the most desired management colleges in India.

About IBS Business School

ICFAI Business School (IBS) (http://ibsindia.org/) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it is providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B –School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. MBA/PGPM Program offered by IBS Business School in 9 campuses across India. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses provide PGPM program and Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur provide MBA program.

For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/

ICFAI Business School App downloads links:

Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.ibs...

I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ibs-business-school/id1156004960?ls=1&mt=8

Contact IBS

IBS Admissions Office

# 65 Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta,

Hyderabad – 500082, Telangana

Contact: 040-23440963

SMS IBSAT2016 to 56363

Toll Free: 1-800-425-55 66 77
End
Source:
Email:***@ibsindia.org Email Verified
Tags:Icfai Business School, Mba Admissions, Selection Process
Industry:Education
Location:Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ICFAI Business School PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share