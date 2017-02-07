News By Tag
Adventure Travel Company Announces 30 Year Anniversary Supporting Conservation Efforts in Belize
Canadian adventure travel company Island Expeditions looks to the future with continued conservation efforts in Belize. The company has confirmed ongoing financial contributions to national parks and organizations throughout the country.
In 1987 Island Expeditions was the first adventure travel companies in the world to develop their unique brand of trips combining education and adventure on the longest barrier reef in the Western Hemisphere, even before UNESCO claimed it as a heritage site. The company is well known in Belize and has several remote island basecamps for reef activities: Tobacco Caye, Glover's Reef Atoll (a United Nations' World Heritage Site) and Lighthouse Atoll, which has close access to the legendary Blue Hole. Travelers can also experience a wide range of jungle adventure activities at Bocawina, a luxury rainforest resort with zip lines, cave tubing, bird watching and Mayan ruins.
Island Expeditions founder Tim Boys states, "After three decades in Belize we've always known since the beginning how delicate and beautiful the Belize Barrier Reef system is and it's been our mission to provide ongoing financial support while educating people from all over the world on how important this marine environment is to the global community." Tim further added, "Island Expeditions trips are designed to provide the traveler with a complete Belize experience, no matter what time of the year they come".
Over the next three months in February, March and April - Island Expeditions will be celebrating this major 30 year milestone with 30% discounts on trips booked to Belize, with new winners announced every week; also included are chances to win gear package giveaways, Amazon Kindle E-readers and even a free lunch at popular restaurants like Olive Garden, Red Lobster and the Keg Steakhouses
For more information and details visit: http://www.islandexpeditions.com/
About Island Expeditions:
A pioneer in the adventure travel industry, Island Expeditions has been providing world-class kayaking, stand up paddleboarding (SUP) and snorkeling experiences in Belize for thousands of international travelers since 1987. Their Belizean guides are recognized as the top professionals in the industry, speaking multiple languages, they receive extensive training and are licensed by the Belize Tourism Board. Over the thirty years, the company has brought over 22,000 tourists, including high school and university students to this Central American country. Students and travelers can get educated on the tropical marine life located on United Nations World Heritage Sites and jungle wildlife located in National Rainforest Parks. Island Expeditions is able to offer year round trips to Belize for all levels of travelers.
