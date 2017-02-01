News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Amazon AWS Cloud Hosting Now Supported by Nanobox Development Platform
February 7, 2017 - Nanobox, a software development micro platform that aims to simplify the dev to production lifecycle for software developers and dev ops teams, announced today that it now supports using its platform with Amazon's AWS cloud hosting environment. This announcement is an important expansion of Nanobox's list of supported cloud hosting providers and allows their product to be used in the environment that owns approximately one-third of the cloud hosting market.
Differing from other application development platforms currently available, Nanobox's micro platform is designed to allow users to choose where to host their production environments. Until recently, those options included only DigitalOcean cloud hosting. Now, with this announcement of the completion of the Nanobox hosting adapter for Amazon AWS, the cloud hosting option of choice for millions of developers, the company intends to make its product much more attractive for that specific audience.
In cases where an adapter exists, Nanobox's platform can be hosted on any cloud service. Nanobox has provided guides for developers to write their own adapters to facilitate hosting in their preferred environment. Prioritization was made in this case for creation of an Amazon adapter because of both the audience represented by Amazon as well as the complexity of coding the adapter. As with all of Nanobox's official cloud hosting adapters, both its Amazon and Digital-Ocean adapters are open source.
Nanobox community members are already working on or have completed Nanobox adapters for other hosts, including Google Public Cloud, Proxmox, Rackspace, Profitbricks, and Liquidweb. As Nanobox penetrates the market, it is expected that many other adapters for other hosts will be made available through the Nanobox community.
Prior to this announcement of a new adapter Nanobox already provided support for hosting its platform on the DigitalOcean environment and has indicated that it will be adding official adapters for the Google Cloud Platform and for Linode in the coming weeks.
The Nanobox Micro Platform differs from Heroku and similar PaaS offerings in that it de-couples the hosting from the platform, and extends the development workflow onto the developer's workstation. Nanobox is poised to give developers and organizations the ability to run their apps how and where it makes the most sense.
Tyler Flint, Nanobox CEO, stated that, "Nanobox is a portable, micro platform for running web applications and has been designed to run on any cloud provider or even personal servers. To accommodate the proliferation of supported cloud providers, we have created an open specification to write and host adapters for any cloud provider. We're excited to release the AWS adapter, in addition to the existing DigitalOcean adapter. Both of these adapters implement the open specification and have been released as open-source."
About Nanobox
Nanobox is a Utah-based technology startup devoted to making software development easier. The Nanobox micro platform removes app environment configuration overhead for developers and dev teams so they can focus on coding instead of configuration. Visit us at https://nanobox.io/
Contact
Richard Robbins
***@nanobox.io
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse