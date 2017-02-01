 
Industry News





Holman joins Habitat for Humanity GTA's Build Day Program

 
 
habitat+for+humanity+-+adopt+a+day
habitat+for+humanity+-+adopt+a+day
TORONTO - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Holman is proud to announce their corporate partnership with Habitat for Humanity GTA to build in the GTA region.  Being fabricators and builders for over 50 years, Holman's marketing manager, Sakina Khawaja explains,

" We felt Habitat for Humanity GTA was an excellent match to our company mandate and admire their mission & vision. We strongly believe that the highest rank of receiving… is giving back! Holman works on truly magnificent projects and we feel blessed to have the opportunities and unity as a team. Bringing together different departments to work side by side through the Build Day Program will enrich our staff and unite our multiple skills for the benefit of building a home for a well deserving family. We are excited to put on the hard hats and get to work!"

Holman, for over 50 years, has been delivering innovative turnkey solutions for exhibits, retail, events, museums, and environments.  Holman will be working on Habitat for Humanity GTA's Pinery Trail site in Toronto this April 2017!

http://www.holmanexhibits.com

