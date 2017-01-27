News By Tag
Feelux Canada wins Silver award at IIDEX -Holman does it again!
Feelux partnered with Holman to create a 10' x 20' booth that would launch at the IIDEX 2016 show and then be placed in their current showroom. The booth was designed, fabricated and installed by the Holman team.
It featured all their lighting products in creative methods to showcase the latest LED technology to fit any retail environment or personal preference. When designing the booth, the Holman team incorporated some technology, mimicked retail displays and provided booth visitors an opportunity to see the variety of lighting options Feelux had to offer.
Two thumbs up for Holman X Feelux Canada!!
Holman, for over 50 years, has been delivering innovative turnkey solutions for exhibits, retail, events, museums, and environments. Visit our site to see a whole range of projects we have worked on!
You can also visit the IIDEX website http://www.iidexcanada.com/
