February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

Revealing Conversations with Petra Nicoll Radio Welcomes Jean Adrienne

Petra and Guest Jean Adrienne discuss: Harnessing The Power Of Your DNA To Create The Reality You Desire
 
 
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Jean Adrienne is the developer of InnerSpeak, a method for clearing karmic and ancestral blocks. She's the author of four books and two decks of metaphysical clearing oracle cards. She's passionate about personal empowerment and conscious creation.

Her nitty-gritty details are that she has a BA in Psychology from Florida State University, sh completed the 4 year Education for Ministry curriculum from The University of the South and she's published 4 books -  Soul Adventures, Reframe your World: Couscious Creation In The New Reality, Power Tools: The Ultimate Owner's Manual For Personal Empowerment - PLUS 2 amazing decks of empowerment cards: The InnerSpeak Cards and Reconnecting Soul: 142 DNA Activation  Cards and her latest book - Realities of Creation  is a Best Seller on Amazon
InnerSpeak can unhook you from what's blocking you - NOW!

It's a powerful form of emotional response therapy.

You can get amazing results with clearing blocks holding you back from things you desire - perfect health, great relationships, optimum career and sucess IN A SINGLE SESSION! Many times this will include past life clearings as well.


Jean's gift for listeners:
Free subscription to the online version of the InnerSpeak Cards - Go to www.JeanAdrienne.com, register and you will be sent a link to reveive your InnerSpeak Cards.

Revealing Conversations with Petra Nicoll airs every Tuesday at 11:00am PST. Listeners are invited to listen live or to an archived recording.

Host, Transformational Story Coach, Petra Nicoll's trials and tribulations in her own life have inspired her book, Petra's Ashes: A Transcendental Journey (2016 release) and have made her who she is today – a compassionate, insightful and loving being who can understand and help you rise like a phoenix and soar and help you get closer to your true potential.

Visit: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/revealingconversations

Source:www.jeanadrienne.com
