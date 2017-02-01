New Grand Opening For Harold's Chicken Shack In Iowa City And Also Serving In Cedar Rapids, IA Too

Other area locations are planning on opening soon, such as, Waterloo, Des Moines & Davenport! Visit Their Facebook Page To Keep updated.

-- The Chicago Cubs Won the World Championship recently and their trophy was on tour through the local Iowa area. That is not the only thing showing up for people to enjoy with roots from Chicago, IL. Introducing Harold's Chicken Shack that has now landed in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids, IA...with other local locations being developed now too! Harold's Chicken Shack has been very popular in the Chicago area for a long time and now people from here are understanding why.Harold's Chicken is now open at 316 E. Burlington St. in Iowa City and currently they are also open at 200 First Ave NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Owner, Gerald Seals is also planning locations for Davenport, Waterloo and Des Moines. The word is getting around as people are walking in to enjoy the menu...either for the first time or for the countless time. A diverse group of people are enjoying each bite as they dine or take out. Here is a video of a recent evening at Harold's Chicken Shack in Iowa City. The Video was produced by Andrew Chismar Productions as a standalone video news release special.For More Information, copy and paste this URL link to your browser to visit their Facebook page or find access to more stories. https://www.google.com/#q=HaroldschickenIowa