VMKings Provides Fast, Uncomplicated Virtual Private Servers for Developers in Minutes
VPS (Virtual Private Servers) Created by Developers for Developers
Cloud Computing for Developers, By Developers
While other cloud solution providers (CSPs) offer generalized services to all sectors, VMKings, created by a team of highly skilled software developers, targets the software research and development industry with specialized offerings catered to the needs and requirements of the developer community.
"As developers, we saw the industry lacked a solution that catered to the varying workloads of development environments we maintained. A standard virtual server was often provided too much or too little space than was required," said Walid Elemary, vice president, VMKings. "Sometimes we had to add additional security layers, or an acquired server wouldn't support the Linux OS we utilized for projects. Other times there wasn't enough throughput available, or a slow network hindered our ability to meet deadlines. These challenges resulted in delayed output, added project costs, lower margins, and a lot of embarrassment."
VMKings does away with these challenges and more by providing a faster, uncomplicated VPN solution that caters to a developer's need of maintaining multiple environments for the various facets of this industry.
VPS Customer Benefits
· VPS for All Projects – as a full-fledged server administrator, a user can choose the distribution and framework that best suits their project. Choose from the most stable versions of CentOS, Debian, Ubuntu, and more. The hosting adapts itself to the preferences of the user, not vice versa.
· Quick Deployment – customers can spin up a server and obtain root access in minutes. Users can select from many available product options and see the server provisioned within minutes from a simple ordering interface.
· Scalable and Flexible Resources – VPS is a dynamic hosting service. The customer first establishes a base value for the performance, and if their activities grow with time, they can enhance and scale to match their needs. In addition to the environment, users can select a suitable configuration for their VPS with varying combinations of memory, RAM, and disk resources. These turnkey servers are immediately available and ready for use.
· Reliability of Services – with 99.9% SLA, VPS provides the must-have reliability critical for applications or websites, allowing users to reap the benefits and advantages that a virtualization solution provides. Additionally, VMKings' virtual servers ride on enterprise-grade hypervisor technology at the backend, further adding to the solution's stability and reliability.
· Super-fast Resources – blazing fast enterprise-grade solid state disks (SSDs) for optimal storage performance and high throughput to manage IOPS extensive applications, and a 40 gigabit fault tolerant network with multi-regional datacenter support provides a premium experience for every user.
Additional features (https://vmkings.com/
· A robust and simple-to-use control panel that can power on/off, reboot, modify password, and view server configuration
· Free choice of operating software (supports all Linux distributions)
· Complete root access to servers
· KVM hypervisors
· Server statistics
· 24/7 user support with a live person
A Controlled Investment
Starting at $6/month, VMKings' VPS solution offers multi-site support, making it possible to host multiple projects at a very attractive price. Users can adapt VPS to their needs at any time, and since VPS is a virtual solution, there are no maintenance related costs or worries.
For more information about VPS solution bundles, configurations, and pricing, visit: https://vmkings.com/
About VMKings
The team of experts at VMKings (http://www.VMKings.com)
Contact
Angela Tuzzo
***@mrb-pr.com
