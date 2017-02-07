 
New Sourcing Dashboard Goes Live on MFG.com Platform

Intuitive Design Puts Key Information Front and Center, Simplifying Work Effort and Saving Time
 
 
MFG.com Sourcing Dashboard
MFG.com Sourcing Dashboard
 
MARIETTA, Ga. - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- MFG.com, the world's largest online manufacturing marketplace, announced today the release of a new Sourcing Dashboard on its marketplace platform. The dashboard, which went live Feb. 1, puts buyer convenience at the forefront and positions the two features sourcing professionals use most – "Messages" and "My RFQs"– front and center on the dashboard homepage. Now, rather than using tabs to navigate between the subpages where these features are housed, buyers can view everything and take all required actions from a single locale.

Within Messages and My RFQs, MFG.com has put other intuitive enhancements at buyers' fingertips. Message, for example, gives them the option to display all inbox items or just new unread emails. Rather than displaying the message subject line, the dashboard function displays the opening words of the message proper, allowing the sourcing professional quick decision-making on whether or not to open and read the message in its entirety. Notably, the display format provides traditional information categories, such as receipt date, RFQ# and sender. Sourcing professionals have full email search capability as well as the ability to reply, archive emails and block senders. Best of all, the buyer, in responding to a manufacturer's RFQ-related query, can opt to copy all bidders on that response with a simple click, again saving time and effort.

The My RFQ feature is a real time-saver as well, offering display columns providing the date created, number, job name and number of parts involved. MFG.com innovatively added RFQ status and action columns. At a glance, buyers will immediately be alerted to the RFQ's designation in one of nine MFG.com status categories and the associated action needed to keep the procurement action moving forward. Illustrative statuses include "Waiting for Information," "Open for Quoting" (with the cumulative number of quotes received to date) and "Awarded," while desired actions comprise "View," "Edit," "Monitor" and more. Here, too, the buyer controls which RFQs are displayed ("All except archived" or "Archived") and can filter visible RFQs by status or search for specific RFQs using various terms.

Chris Mitchell, chief marketing officer of MFG.com, said, "The true measure of a business application is, 'Does it simplify work for the user and save time?' In redesigning our Sourcing Dashboard we attempted to keep these objectives uppermost, and I believe we have succeeded. Sourcing professionals now have an intuitive, versatile and performance-oriented tool that simplifies their work effort while saving time. Our subscriber base will benefit, too, with more timely, better crafted job information and enhanced communications with buyers."

About MFG.com

MFG.com is an online, manufacturing marketplace that instantly connects companies seeking contract manufacturing services with qualified job shops around the world, based on the requirements of the job being sourced. With members in 172 countries, MFG is the largest and most well-established marketplace of its kind in the world. For more information, please call 888-404-9686 or visit our website at www.mfg.com (http://www.mfg.com/?utm_source=press&utm_medium=press...).

