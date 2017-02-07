News By Tag
New Sourcing Dashboard Goes Live on MFG.com Platform
Intuitive Design Puts Key Information Front and Center, Simplifying Work Effort and Saving Time
Within Messages and My RFQs, MFG.com has put other intuitive enhancements at buyers' fingertips. Message, for example, gives them the option to display all inbox items or just new unread emails. Rather than displaying the message subject line, the dashboard function displays the opening words of the message proper, allowing the sourcing professional quick decision-making on whether or not to open and read the message in its entirety. Notably, the display format provides traditional information categories, such as receipt date, RFQ# and sender. Sourcing professionals have full email search capability as well as the ability to reply, archive emails and block senders. Best of all, the buyer, in responding to a manufacturer's RFQ-related query, can opt to copy all bidders on that response with a simple click, again saving time and effort.
The My RFQ feature is a real time-saver as well, offering display columns providing the date created, number, job name and number of parts involved. MFG.com innovatively added RFQ status and action columns. At a glance, buyers will immediately be alerted to the RFQ's designation in one of nine MFG.com status categories and the associated action needed to keep the procurement action moving forward. Illustrative statuses include "Waiting for Information,"
Chris Mitchell, chief marketing officer of MFG.com, said, "The true measure of a business application is, 'Does it simplify work for the user and save time?' In redesigning our Sourcing Dashboard we attempted to keep these objectives uppermost, and I believe we have succeeded. Sourcing professionals now have an intuitive, versatile and performance-
