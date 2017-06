Envision For U Concierge and The Body Bakery Tanning Spa Presents HeatWave17 During ESPYS Week

Heatwave17

-- Envision For You Concierge has teamed up with The Body Bakery Tanning Spa, to present HeatWave17 hosted by USA Olympic Silver Medalist, Kim Glass. The event will take place on Monday, July 10th at The Body Bakery Tanning Spa, 18399 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana, CA from 12 noon to 3pm during ESPYS week.Professional athletes, celebrities, corporate executives and the general public are welcome to come out and experience the organic products and services The Body Bakery Tanning Spa has to offer, while enjoying lite bites, cocktails and giveaways. Envision For U Concierge, will be also be onsite to provide information on a bevy of products and services. Envision For U Concierge, specializes in catering to professional athletes, celebrities, VIP and corporate executives.To RSVP for attendance of the HeatWave17 event, or for media coverage opportunities, please send an email to heatwave@aeompr.com. To learn more about Envision For U Concierge or The Body Bakery Tanning Spa you may visit them online at http://www.envisionforu.com/ or http://www.thebodybakerytanning.com/