Envision For U Concierge and The Body Bakery Tanning Spa Presents HeatWave17 During ESPYS Week
Professional athletes, celebrities, corporate executives and the general public are welcome to come out and experience the organic products and services The Body Bakery Tanning Spa has to offer, while enjoying lite bites, cocktails and giveaways. Envision For U Concierge, will be also be onsite to provide information on a bevy of products and services. Envision For U Concierge, specializes in catering to professional athletes, celebrities, VIP and corporate executives.
To RSVP for attendance of the HeatWave17 event, or for media coverage opportunities, please send an email to heatwave@aeompr.com. To learn more about Envision For U Concierge or The Body Bakery Tanning Spa you may visit them online at http://www.envisionforu.com/
Media Contact
AEOM PR
M.Moore
323 418-2366
media@aeompr.com
