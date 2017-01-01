Ceramic Polymer: Safe coating tested for drinking water applications

Absolutely suitable for drinking water! Ceramic-Polymer KTW-1 passed test series according to DVGW-W270 and warm water up to 60 °C (140 °F)

Contact

Ceramic Polymer GmbH

Stephanie Wuensch

+49 (0)5223-96276- 23

swu@ceramic- polymer.de Ceramic Polymer GmbHStephanie Wuensch+49 (0)5223-96276-23

End

-- Ceramic Polymer GmbH constantly works on coating solutions for the ideal corrosion protection in different industries. The product CERAMIC-POLYMER KTW-1 was especially developed for the sensitive scope of drinking water installations. Recently, the coating was tested by the „Ruhr District Institute of Hygiene" in Gelsenkirchen/Germany in accordance with the German standard DVGW-W270 and for warm water applications (60 °C / 140 °F) subject to the coating guidelines of the Federal Environment Department (Germany).To prove the unlimited harmlessness of CERAMIC-POLYMER KTW-1 the Ceramic Polymer have carried out extensive test series.The inspection for warm water suitability in accordance with the coating guidelines of the Federal Environment Department lasted 2 months. The purity of the coating is reflected in the results of the institute – the test values of the migration test are far below the requested limits!The test concerning the growth of microorganisms on materials for use with drinking water in accordance with the code DVGW-Technical Regulations, Code of Practice W270 (11/2007) took 3 months. The test specimens were examined on slime formation and the growth of microorganisms after a defined schedule. The „biofilm formation" on the coated surfaces remained at all measurements clearly below the limited values.Therefore, CERAMIC-POLYMER KTW-1 is also qualified in microbiological aspects for drinking water applications up to 60 °C (140 °F).• solvent-free, special organo-ceramic®fillers• tested for warm water (60 °C / 140 °F) and DVGW-W270 guidelines• simple application by airless spraying method• 1-layer applicationThe specific organo-ceramic®fillers in CERAMIC-POLYMER KTW-1 are naturally occurring raw materials. They are absolutely metal-free and not synthetically produced or chemically treated. Prior to their use, the particles are purified at a temperature of 1.400°C (2,550 °F). Thereby, Ceramic Polymer obtain an extremely clean mineral filler.In composition with a harmless, high functional epoxy resin base, Ceramic Polymer provide an innovative and entirely nonhazardous coating product for effective corrosion protection of drinking water installations.• for the coating of new tanks• for the repair of tanks• for equipment and seals of pipelines