Ceramic Polymer: Safe coating tested for drinking water applications
Absolutely suitable for drinking water! Ceramic-Polymer KTW-1 passed test series according to DVGW-W270 and warm water up to 60 °C (140 °F)
To prove the unlimited harmlessness of CERAMIC-POLYMER KTW-1 the Ceramic Polymer have carried out extensive test series.
Warm water (60 °C / 140 °F)
The inspection for warm water suitability in accordance with the coating guidelines of the Federal Environment Department lasted 2 months. The purity of the coating is reflected in the results of the institute – the test values of the migration test are far below the requested limits!
DVGW-W270
The test concerning the growth of microorganisms on materials for use with drinking water in accordance with the code DVGW-Technical Regulations, Code of Practice W270 (11/2007) took 3 months. The test specimens were examined on slime formation and the growth of microorganisms after a defined schedule. The „biofilm formation" on the coated surfaces remained at all measurements clearly below the limited values.
Therefore, CERAMIC-POLYMER KTW-1 is also qualified in microbiological aspects for drinking water applications up to 60 °C (140 °F).
Advantages of CERAMIC-POLYMER KTW-1
• solvent-
• tested for warm water (60 °C / 140 °F) and DVGW-W270 guidelines
• simple application by airless spraying method
• 1-layer application
The specific organo-ceramic®
In composition with a harmless, high functional epoxy resin base, Ceramic Polymer provide an innovative and entirely nonhazardous coating product for effective corrosion protection of drinking water installations.
CERAMIC-POLYMER KTW-1 is designed
• for the coating of new tanks
• for the repair of tanks
• for equipment and seals of pipelines
Contact
Ceramic Polymer GmbH
Stephanie Wuensch
+49 (0)5223-96276-
