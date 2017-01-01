 
Ceramic Polymer: Safe coating tested for drinking water applications

Absolutely suitable for drinking water! Ceramic-Polymer KTW-1 passed test series according to DVGW-W270 and warm water up to 60 °C (140 °F)
 
 
Hygiene-01-2017-02_RGB
Hygiene-01-2017-02_RGB
 
BIELEFELD, Germany - Feb. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Ceramic Polymer GmbH constantly works on coating solutions for the ideal corrosion protection in different industries. The product CERAMIC-POLYMER KTW-1 was especially developed for the sensitive scope of drinking water installations. Recently, the coating was tested by the „Ruhr District Institute of Hygiene" in Gelsenkirchen/Germany in accordance with the German standard DVGW-W270 and for warm water applications (60 °C / 140 °F) subject to the coating guidelines of the Federal Environment Department (Germany).

To prove the unlimited harmlessness of CERAMIC-POLYMER KTW-1 the Ceramic Polymer have carried out extensive test series.

Warm water (60 °C / 140 °F)
The inspection for warm water suitability in accordance with the coating guidelines of the Federal Environment Department lasted 2 months. The purity of the coating is reflected in the results of the institute – the test values of the migration test are far below the requested limits!

DVGW-W270
The test concerning the growth of microorganisms on materials for use with drinking water in accordance with the code DVGW-Technical Regulations, Code of Practice W270 (11/2007) took 3 months. The test specimens were examined on slime formation and the growth of microorganisms after a defined schedule. The „biofilm formation" on the coated surfaces remained at all measurements clearly below the limited values.

Therefore, CERAMIC-POLYMER KTW-1 is also qualified in microbiological aspects for drinking water applications up to 60 °C (140 °F).

Advantages of CERAMIC-POLYMER KTW-1
•    solvent-free, special organo-ceramic® fillers
•    tested for warm water (60 °C / 140 °F) and DVGW-W270 guidelines
•    simple application by airless spraying method
•    1-layer application

The specific organo-ceramic® fillers in CERAMIC-POLYMER KTW-1 are naturally occurring raw materials. They are absolutely metal-free and not synthetically produced or chemically treated. Prior to their use, the particles are purified at a temperature of 1.400°C (2,550 °F). Thereby, Ceramic Polymer obtain an extremely clean mineral filler.

In composition with a harmless, high functional epoxy resin base, Ceramic Polymer provide an innovative and entirely nonhazardous coating product for effective corrosion protection of drinking water installations.

CERAMIC-POLYMER KTW-1 is designed
•  for the coating of new tanks
•  for the repair of tanks
•  for equipment and seals of pipelines

http://www.ceramic-polymer.de

