UrbanPro.com launches 'Lessons', a knowledge sharing platform for tutors
This new knowledge sharing platform would help UrbanPro leverage its huge network of 4 lac Tutors and 70,000 registered Training Institutes, to build a rich learning platform where Students can find relevant, informative and useful content from experts, to meet different learning objectives.
Students can check these rich Lessons from Tutors on their dashboard, by logging on to their UrbanPro account. Relevant lessons are visible to students, depending on their subject preferences. Students can also search for lessons across 1,000+ categories on UrbanPro. The Lessons platform is well positioned to build an enormous high-quality educational content repository, enabling Students to enrich their subject knowledge.
Tutors share useful content based on what they teach. These expert prepared lessons range from shortcut methods for solving mathematical problems to music notes to be played on an instrument, Yoga asanas for weight management to French pronunciation tips. The platform has seen active participation from Tutors, as hundreds of Tutors have already posted lessons across multiple categories.
Post launch of this knowledge sharing platform, UrbanPro has seen a discernible increase in Students and Tutors engagement on the website. One of the tutors said, "Lessons is an innovative platform which allows educators like me to share our knowledge with interested students in an easy and convenient manner. It also benefits millions of students with access to high-quality content from Experts. One more value addition from UrbanPro Team. I wish them great luck!"
Commenting on the Lessons platform launch, Founder and CEO of UrbanPro.com, Rakesh Kalra said, "This is an important step for us to continue to build depth in Education vertical. We are very excited to have built the first ever content publishing platform for Tutors."
