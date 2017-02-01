News By Tag
Notion Press presents "Micky and the Magic App" by Varun
Micky is a precocious six year old urban child who has to go and stay at Aunt Maggie's farm when his parents leave for a place called "abroad". While playing with his iPad- a birthday gift from a doting father, tech savvy Micky stumbles upon a Magic App. When the app starts to interact with him, Micky's curiosity gets the better of him and he discovers a fascinating magic world which pulls him. As Oink and Grunt – the two magic pigs show him around the magic world and introduce Micky to the myriad magic characters; Micky decides that this is where his heart lies.
Meanwhile, at Aunt Maggie's place, all hell has broken loose. Sarah, his 19 year old cousin is in deep trouble. Micky resolves to help her and seeks help from his magic friends. However, he soon finds out that things are easier said than done. To bail out Sarah, Micky must embark upon a fascinating treasure hunt. Will Micky find the treasure? Will he be able to help out Sarah?
Sourabh Mukherjee is a serving officer in the Indian Armed Forces. A voracious reader, his interests range from history, mythology and philosophy- to psychology and spirituality. He is a trained Past Life Regression Therapist and a Master Practitioner in Neuro Linguistic Programming. He interacts, coaches and does healing through his website www.anotheru.in .
Sourabh has always been inclined to write. The inspiration to pen down Micky and the Magic App came from narrating stories to his daughters while he tucked them in to bed. Almost every night, unfailingly there would be requests from the children to narrate a story before they slept. Sourabh would rack his brains and come up with weird ones which somehow would bring forth the spontaneous giggles from the kids and they would sleep happy. Micky and the Magic App is one such narration. While narrating, he pondered often upon the need to kindle imagination in kids while remaining relevant in the information age. Hence his maiden endeavour to amalgamate fairy tale fantasy with modern day applications which children and parents alike would identify with. There has also been a conscious endeavour to subtly infuse value systems such that the children imbibe simple values at an impressionable age. However and most importantly, it is the pleasure of simple lucid narration which drew smiles and as an author he can't wait to see them replicated. Sourabh is 43 years old and lives in Shillong.
Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Accelerator Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent in this very challenging field of books and publishing.
