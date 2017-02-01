 
Ecosmob Technologies Announced To Offer Video Conferencing Solution Development

Ecosmob Technologies has announced to offer custom development service for video conferencing software. This solution can be used by a whole array of industry verticals for different purposes.
 
 
Tags:
* Video Conferencing Solution
* Conferencing Solution

Industry:
* Telecom

Location:
* Ahmedabad - Gujarat - India

Subject:
* Services

AHMEDABAD, India - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Ecosmob Technologies is one of the known names in the VoIP industry. This company has been offering innovative solutions and client centric services for more than 9 years. The company has been operating from their main office, which is situated in, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. A spokesperson of the company has recently announced about one of their services for an in trend solution. As per that announcement, Ecosmob Technologies will offer video conferencing solution. The company has been offering conferencing solution development for many years. This announcement was made to reveal about their specific service for video conferencing software.

As per the details shared by the spokesperson of the company, "There are many industry verticals which are adopting remote communication and looking for interactive tools. The video conferencing solution is one of the tools which can be beneficial to these industry verticals, which are looking for remote and real time communication to add a personal touch. The video conferencing makes remote meetings more interactive and fruitful. There are many industries which can leverage a plethora of benefits using this solution. This is one of the major reasons, why video conferencing and this video conferencing solution (https://www.freeswitchservice.com/solutions/freeswitchcon...) are getting popular. We have been in this industry for many years and we are well known for satisfying requirements of our clients as well as bringing the solution on the table which is in demand. As we can see, the world is moving towards this trend of video conferencing, we are focusing in this direction. We will be offering video conferencing solution to our national and international customers."

As per the details shared the company will be offering conferencing solution development (https://www.ecosmob.com/cosmoconf-conferencingsolution/) from scratch. Thus, customers will have the freedom to select the features they would like to have in their video conferencing solution. This will give flexibility to choose what features are the customer wishes to have and what he wants to omit.

The spokesperson of the company further added that the proposed video conferencing solution will be robust as well as easy to scale. So companies can easily scale up this solution to support more concurrent video conferences or participants, if the need arises in the future. Moreover, this solution will be capable enough to handle a few hundred to thousands of conferences and participants in parallel without compromising quality. This solution will be offering High Definition quality video and audio for conferences. This makes it a perfect solution for conducting business meetings or professional conferences.

This conferencing solution can also have features such as PIN authorized entry in the conference to ensure only invited or authenticated participants can participate in the conference. At the same time, this solution can allow to conduct an open conference, which means anyone with the conference URL can enter the conference to participate in it. In a nutshell, the spokesperson of the company shared that they can meet any custom need of customer with their video conferencing solution.

To know more about their video conferencing solution, visit

https://www.ecosmob.com/cosmoconf-conferencingsolution/

Contact
Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
***@ecosmob.com
