News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ecosmob Technologies Announced To Offer Video Conferencing Solution Development
Ecosmob Technologies has announced to offer custom development service for video conferencing software. This solution can be used by a whole array of industry verticals for different purposes.
As per the details shared by the spokesperson of the company, "There are many industry verticals which are adopting remote communication and looking for interactive tools. The video conferencing solution is one of the tools which can be beneficial to these industry verticals, which are looking for remote and real time communication to add a personal touch. The video conferencing makes remote meetings more interactive and fruitful. There are many industries which can leverage a plethora of benefits using this solution. This is one of the major reasons, why video conferencing and this video conferencing solution (https://www.freeswitchservice.com/
As per the details shared the company will be offering conferencing solution development (https://www.ecosmob.com/
The spokesperson of the company further added that the proposed video conferencing solution will be robust as well as easy to scale. So companies can easily scale up this solution to support more concurrent video conferences or participants, if the need arises in the future. Moreover, this solution will be capable enough to handle a few hundred to thousands of conferences and participants in parallel without compromising quality. This solution will be offering High Definition quality video and audio for conferences. This makes it a perfect solution for conducting business meetings or professional conferences.
This conferencing solution can also have features such as PIN authorized entry in the conference to ensure only invited or authenticated participants can participate in the conference. At the same time, this solution can allow to conduct an open conference, which means anyone with the conference URL can enter the conference to participate in it. In a nutshell, the spokesperson of the company shared that they can meet any custom need of customer with their video conferencing solution.
To know more about their video conferencing solution, visit
https://www.ecosmob.com/
Contact
Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
***@ecosmob.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse