Holy Week and Summer Promos Up for Grabs at Bohol Beach Club's Website
Looking for Holy Week and summer promos? Check out BOHOL BEACH CLUB's latest deals and get more affordable rates by booking direct online. These website-exclusive packages offer a 3-days and 2-nights stay in the exquisite Panglao Island in Bohol.
Here's a summary of the deals:
1. Holy Week HolyDay Package
Stay Dates: April 10 to 17, 2017
Treat: A 3D/2N stay in a 4-star Panglao Island accommodation that includes a choice of lunch or dinner
Inclusions:
- Free breakfast
- Roundtrip land transfers (to/from Tagbilaran)
- 1-hour relaxing oil massage
- 20- minute glass bottom boat tour
- 15-minute banana boat ride
- Free and easy Countryside tour
2. BBC Summer Frolic
Validity: Until May 31, 2017
Treat: A 3D/2N stay in a 4-star Panglao Island accommodation that includes a choice of lunch or dinner and a round of afternoon cocktails
Inclusions:
- Free breakfast
- Roundtrip land transfers (to/from Tagbilaran)
- 1-hour relaxing oil massage
- Scheduled fish feeding activity
- 20- minute glass bottom boat tour
- 15-minute banana boat ride
- Free and easy tour (Panglao-Tagbilaran tour or Countryside tour)
Booking conditions:
- Children are not included in the meal package. Rates for meals and other inclusions for children are available at the Front Desk.
- Modification, cancellation, and no-show conditions apply. Check booking information when reserving rooms.
- Promo details may change without prior notice but reservations made before the changes were implemented will still be honored.
To get this promos, guests only have to book directly on the hotel's website, http://boholbeachclub.com.ph/
In addition to the laid-back atmosphere, all rooms at this newly renovated beach resort in Panglao Island have plush beds, flat-screen TV, free Wi-Fi Internet access, and verandas overlooking the beach. The resort also boasts facilities for water sports, as well as a restaurant, bar, swimming pool, business center, and a courtyard for events. Its address is about 17 km from Tagbilaran Airport.
Know more about the accommodation's exciting offerings by visiting the website of this Panglao Island beach resort.
Bohol Beach Club (http://www.boholbeachclub.com.ph/
Brgy. Bolod, Island of Panglao
Bohol, 6340
Philippines
Phone Number: +63-38-5029222
***
