Enrollment Open for Spring Session Acting Classes @ Rubicon Theatre Company
Time to get yourself and/or your kids signed up for a fun, exciting learning experience.
Classes provide participants the opportunity to study with "teaching artists." Teaching artists are working theatre professionals who hold a high level degree or experience in voice and speech, acting, playwriting, Shakespeare, movement or audition techniques. With an average class size of 16, these courses offer close interaction and individual attention and culminate with a final presentation of the student's work for family and friends.
Prices of classes range from $180-$240. To read more about specific class information, such as dates, pricing and class descriptions, please visit the Education section at www.rubicontheatre.org
SPRING SESSION
Acting (Ages 5-7): A perfect introduction to the world of theatre! Students play imagination games and learn the elements of storytelling. This is an excellent class for young readers. On the last day of the workshop, family and friends are invited to a presentation of the students' work.
When: 6 Saturdays
March 4, 2017 - April 8, 2017, 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Tuition: $180
Instructor: Brian McDonald
Acting (Ages 8-12): This is an introductory class that exposes students to scripted scenes and monologues. Students will learn memorization techniques, stage presence, listening and working together with a scene partner as they work on contemporary scripted material. Preliminary exposure to acting is beneficial but not necessary. This is an excellent class for young actors who are ready to take the next step. On the last day of the workshop, family and friends are invited to a presentation of the students' work.
When: 6 Saturdays
March 4, 2017 - April 8, 2017, 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Tuition: $200
Instructor: Brian McDonald
Acting (Ages 13-18): These fast-paced classes are challenging and great fun. In a nurturing environment, students learn self-assurance while acquiring intermediate acting skills. Script analysis and character development are taught through monologue and scene work as well as theatre games, voice and movement exercises and improvisation. Individual attention is given to each student and the class culminates in a final presentation for parents, family and friends.
When: 6 Mondays
March 6, 2017 - April 10, 2017, 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Tuition: $220
Instructor: Brian McDonald
Acting (Ages 19+): This very popular class looks to further student's skills or try acting for the first time. Students focus on script analysis, character development, memorization techniques and stage presence while learning how to free the voice and body for individual expression. Contemporary scenes and monologues are chosen by the instructor for each student based on their personal needs and wishes. This is a fast-paced three-hour course that meets for 6 Mondays culminating in an informal final presentation for family and friends.
When: 6 Mondays
March 6, 2017 - April 8, 2017, 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Tuition: $240
Instructor: Brian McDonald
ABOUT THE INSTRUCTOR:
BRIAN McDONALD (Education and Outreach Director) directed Rubicon Theatre's productions of Bus Stop (nominated for an L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Award for Best Production of a Play), Forever Plaid, Other Desert Cities, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, The Sunset Limited, A Tuna Christmas, Hello! My Baby, Master Harold…and the boys and A Rubicon Family Christmas. Other directing credits include Tennessee Williams' Talk to Me Like the Rain and Let Me Listen, Hooters, Our Town, Little Women, Bye Bye Birdie, HONK!, Babes in Arms, Once on This Island, Schoolhouse Rock, LIVE!, Seussical the Musical, Footloose, The Great White Way, Godspell, Free to Be You and Me, Urinetown, West Side Story, In the Heights and Hello! My Baby. Before moving to California, Brian appeared in the National Tours of Miss Saigon and Forever Plaid. Other acting credits include Room Service (Denver Center), Gifts of the Magi (Theatre Virginia), Master Harold...and the boys and Shaw's You Never Can Tell (Lyric Stage), Grease (La Mirada Performing Arts Center), 3hree (Ahmanson), Musical Theatre Guild's production of Saturday Night (Pasadena Playhouse and Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center) and The Importance of Being Earnest and Man of La Mancha (Rubicon). Brian received an LA Weekly award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Gaveston in Circle X's production of Brecht's Edward II directed by Michael Michetti. In 2007, Brian was honored to receive a Mayor's Arts Award as "Emerging Artist" from the City of San Buenaventura. His work in the community has earned him the Phi Delta Kappa Community Partnership Award and an Honorary Service Award from the California State PTA. Brian has been on staff at Rubicon since 2002 and served as Production Manager and Associate Producer before becoming the Company's first Education and Outreach Director. He is the founder and program director of Rubicon's Summer Youth Program, which offer training intensives in Musical Theatre, Shakespeare, Acting and Technical Theatre. Brian is a B.F.A. graduate of the Boston Conservatory of Music, Dance and Theatre.
To read more about and register for classes, please visit the Education and Outreach section at www.rubicontheatre.org or call (805) 667-2912 ext. 234 for assistance.
805-667-2900
***@rubicontheatre.org
