Rubicon Theatre Company Presents Melissa Hammans in "Nashville Gal"
A Tribute to the Leading Ladies of Country Music Starring Melissa Hammans of Off-Broadway Hit Back to the Garden.
Melissa Hammans is a Nashville-based singer, actress, teaching artist, and producer. Her uniquely rich vocals can be heard in virtually every genre from musical theatre to the vintage pop sounds of the '50s, '60s and '70s. Inspired by strong women in the industry, Hammans created Soul Picnic Productions to develop tributes to her idols. IShe has produced Back to the Garden which celebrates the music of folk-rock trailblazers Joni Mitchell, Carole King and Laura Nyro (which previously played at Rubicon and Off-Broadway);
In an interview with Ithaca Journal about the premiere of NASHVILLE GAL at Hangar Theatre earlier this year, Hammans described the subjects of her concert, "These women have had fascinating lives, and they were the first women to break through. That's a common theme in all of the shows. We try to honor and pay tribute to these women who have broken down walls and paved paths."
Having lived in Nashville for the past five years, this concert hits close to home for the Broadway performer. "It's always been in my blood," said Hammans. "I grew up listening to all these women. I have a big grandma and a little grandma. Big grandma was from Alabama, and her dad played the banjo, and there are pictures of me dancing around with him. So I think it's woven in our family's background."
Hammans says it was hard to narrow down the song selection for NASHVILLE GAL. "With this one, in terms of picking the songs, it's like picking your favorite child —it's hard to decide what goes in and what doesn't," she said. "There are the hits and the Grammy Award-winners and the ones the majority of us know. But through my research, I usually find things that I really connect with, like "Until I Make It On My Own," which is Tammy Wynette's favorite song that she ever wrote and recorded. Hopefully these kinds of songs will be discoveries for the audience as well."
Joining Hammans is Musical Director Sue Terwilliger
Rubicon performances of NASHVILLE GAL are Saturday, April 14 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 15 at 2 p.m. (with a post-show talkback)at the theatre's home in Ventura's Downtown Cultural District, 1006 E. Main Street (corner of Main and Laurel), Ventura, CA 93001. Tickets are $55 for the general public, $46.75 when purchased as part of a 3-concert package, $35 for students with ID, and $40 for military. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (805) 667-2900, or go to www.rubicontheatre.org.
