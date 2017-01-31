News By Tag
Medical Technology Reimbursement Consulting Firm Celebrates 14 Years Of Success
Expands in Memphis, Expands Services and Rebranding Campaign
"We are celebrating over 14 years of success in in providing market access support to medical device, diagnostics, biologics, and pharmaceutical companies that are producing breakthrough products that have a significant impact on the quality of life for patients around the globe," said Sajini Thomas, Founder and President.
GIRS helps medical technology companies get their products accurately coded and helps them navigate the complex reimbursement landscape in every stage of product development to improve market uptake and patient access. GIRS is a one-stop shop for a comprehensive range of services, from payer advocacy services to billing guides and comprehensive reimbursement strategies. The most significant, recent outcomes of the expert reimbursement work have been the acquiring of two of the main GIRS clients by larger companies. "We are delighted that two of our main clients were acquired by larger companies partly due to the expert support of their flagship Products and the sound reimbursement strategies that were developed to support these Products that increased the value of these companies and made them attractive options for buyouts," said Ms. Thomas
The client testimonial on the website states that:
The GIRS Payer Advocacy Compass™ supports led to increased market access for our flagship product, improved patient access, provider satisfaction and reduction of confusion, and eventually we were acquired by a large company. Due to the excellent and thorough Landscape Assessment that lead to Payer Advocacy and clinical outcomes strategies, our company was able to obtain Medicare coverage for a biologic in one year after experiencing non – coverage for eight years. Our company was acquired by a large company due to the reimbursement support we received from GIRS for our flagship product. We are continuing to work with the GIRS Payer Advocacy Compass™ team in other payer markets and for additional products.
GIRS also invested in its government contracting services by expanding the infrastructure and the team by hiring consultants, employees, and a legal team.
"Revenue grew 15% percent from 2015 to 2016," Thomas said and, "We are projecting a 30 percent growth in 2017. Strong, long-term relationships with key clients has sustained us over the past 14 years. However, most of our growth in in 2016 resulted from new clients. As the need for integrated reimbursement strategies increases globally and the desire for extensive complimentary services grows, we are attracting new clients."
From its headquarters in Memphis and office in Maryland just outside Washington, D.C., GIRS can meet the demands of any organization from Dallas and San Francisco to London and Rio de Janeiro.
The company's services include:
Reimbursement Landscape Assessments with our Value Discovery Reimbursement Landscape Assessment™ team;
• Payer Advocacy and payer market research with our Payer Advocacy Compass™ team;
• Coding and pricing strategies with our Decryptase Coding Strategies™ team;
• HCPCS, CPT®, New Technology, and Pass-Through applications with our Decryptase Coding Strategies™ team;
• Billing guides and sales force support with our Decryptase Coding Strategies™ team;
• Review of clinical study design and outcomes with our Value Pointer Outcomes Strategies™ team;
• Clinical trial reimbursement with our InContact Reimbursement Hotlines™ team;
• Policy monitoring and analyses Payer Advocacy Compass™ team;
• Medical technology hotline support services through the GIRS InContact Reimbursement Hotline™ Support Services;
• Health economic models and pricing studies with our Value Pointer Outcomes Strategies™ team;
• Coverage with evidence development with our Payer Advocacy Compass™ team;
• Government contracting services with our Imperium Government Services™ team
The strength of the GIRS team's relationships with key stakeholders in the payer, professional societies, review organizations, and regulatory arenas helps make them highly effective advocates for clients seeking appropriate coding, coverage, and reimbursement for innovative products.
"As we celebrate 14 plus years in business, I am grateful for our professional staff and network of expert consultants who have a passion for what we do, the dedication to guide our client's products toward market success, and the expertise to see it through," Thomas said.
Global Integrated Reimbursement Services is a Memphis, TN-based company that provides a range of strategic, integrated, and cost-effective reimbursement services in the U.S. and globally to support the market success of innovative medical devices, diagnostics, and pharmaceuticals. Since 2003, GIRS has consistently maintained a perfect record for obtaining and verifying appropriate billing codes. GIRS has a solid track reputation for helping companies integrate reimbursement strategies with regulatory, clinical, and marketing strategies by coordinating these initiatives and aligning them with payer requirements, stakeholder needs, and regulations. . GIRS is a private company founded by President Sajini Thomas, MA, MHSA a 25-year veteran in reimbursement consulting. For more information on GIRS, please call 1-844-514-4477or visit http://girsinc.com/
Sajini Thomas, MA, MHSA
***@girsinc.com
